Titans Stock Report: 3 Players Rising and 2 Falling After Season Opener

Much can be, and already has been, said about the Tennessee Titans' loss in Week 1. Robert Saleh's new-look crew looked eerily familiar to Titans fans who have endured the lowest of lows in the last few seasons of rebuilding. That stadium has seen it all before, and too many times.

Still, we've got a long season ahead of us. Beyond the loud shortcomings of Cam Ward, there are multiple Titans players rising and falling in stock on either side of the football.

Going forward, here are the biggest individual trends for Tennessee fans to keep an eye on. The future remains bright, even if that future could be further out than we previously thought.

Falling: Tyjae Spears

Semi-veteran RB Tyjae Spears was one of the biggest dissapointments for the Titans in yesterday's game. Spears, entering the season at full health, has been posed to slowly phase into the starting back spot as Tony Pollard plays out the final year of his contract.

Spears had plenty of opportunity to begin to make his case on Sunday. Yet, in his fourth-year debut in Tennessee, Spears was painfully unreliable on the offensive end.

Spears rushed just three times for 12 yards, as opposed to Pollard's seven attempts for 35 yards. In the receiving game, where Spears generally makes a larger impact, he caught just two of four targets. One egregious, would-be first down drop in the third quarter unfortunately defined Spears' slow start.

Rising: Anthony Hill Jr.

Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. has to go down as the biggest riser from the day. In his first NFL start taking an elevated role (due to starter Cedric Gray's concussion), Hill looked like the only consistent playmaker in an otherwise underwhelming defense.

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) can’t pull down the ball in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill finished with 16 tackles, leading the Titans, and one apparent forced fumble in the first quarter that was questionably ruled incomplete. If that turnover had been granted to Tennessee, who knows how the day would've gone.

Even so, Hill gets his flowers and then some. Even when Gray returns, the first-year LB has already given fans a reason to expect him to take on a serious role sooner rather than later.

Falling: Alontae Taylor

According to PFF, CB Alontae Taylor came in with by far and away the lowest coverage grade of five Titans DBs. Taylor's grade was 37.4. For reference, CB Marcus Harris scored a 66.1. That's a chasmic gap.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor got off to a sour start with a pivotal pass interference penalty in the first quarter, and from there, it was all brakes, no gas. Taylor consistently found himself behind the needle covering opposing WR Garrett Wilson.

Whether it was for short-to-medium gains over the middle or a criticl fourth-down stop, Wilson had his way with the Titans' starting corner. Taylor will have to be much better going forward (along with the rest of the unit) if Saleh's defense is to stand a chance in the AFC South.

Rising: Carnell Tate

Finally, Carnell Tate truthers can rejoice. The rookie pass-catcher silenced noise around his no-catch preseason and ended up tied with Wan'Dale Robinson for the most receiving yards on the day. Tate even found himself open deep over the middle in the second quarter, only for Ward to miss him.

Tate still managed to catch four balls for 38 yards. The rookie looked comfortable in Brian Daboll's offense, made an impact blocking in the run game, and ran clean routes that would've yielded even more production on a better day.

You happily take that performance if you're Tennessee. Tate should only improve from here.

Falling: Tommy Townsend

Punter Tommy Townsend can't be blamed for the Titans' offense punting on seven of their 10 drives. There's a lot moer going on with that unit than what happens at the very end of a failed drive. Still, with three touchbacks, new addition Townsend failed to give Tennessee's defense good field position when they needed it most.

One specific punt from the Jets' 45 in the second half that ended up in the end zone was the worst example here. It may feel like nitpicking, but on a day where the defensive unit needed any break they could get, Townsend didn't deliver.

The little things matter, and they tore Tennessee apart.