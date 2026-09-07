Titans Trading for 1 Pro-Bowl CB Would Majorly Ease Worries in Secondary

The Tennessee Titans acquired a player this offseason in just about every way possible. CBs Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott were two of many signed in free agency, and EDGE Jermaine Johnson came in via trade before training camp. Of course, rookie WR Carnell Tate led the way for Robert Saleh’s first draft class, too.

For a stretch, it seemed like the Titans were adding someone different every day. Even as that momentum has stalled and the roster has mostly shaken out, Tennessee may remain one strong addition away from a truly comfortable outlook.

This goes specifically for the secondary, where the aforementioned CB signings didn’t give way to dominance in the preseason like many had hoped. This is where New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez could come in for the Titans.

If the possibility for a trade with New England is on the table, Tennessee should more than kick the tires here. Gonzalez is worth a risk.

Gonzalez is worth a risky trade for Titans

Gonzalez isn’t being publicly shopped by the Patriots. In fact, the only reason this is even a discussion is because New England has yet to extend the star corner ahead of this season.

This ongoing contract dispute has Gonzalez in doubt to play in the team’s season-opener on Wednesday. What Tennessee would include in a deal like this is unclear, but if Gonzalez continues to hold out, the Patriots moving him could come into the picture.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’d likely take a serious haul to acquire a CB coming off his first Pro Bowl, but slotted next to Taylor and Flott, Gonzalez would provide a level of security that the Titans don’t yet have at that position. Gonzalez is the difference between “should be good” and “will be good.” That’s worth whatever it takes for a defense that needs a piece like him.

Per PFF, Gonzalez is a top 30 CB in the NFL in pass break-ups, and is top 45 in both snap count and overall grade. That's of 114 qualified candidates. The 33rd Team noted that Gonzalez had been targeted more than any defender through two games in last year's playoffs.

The result, on 21 targets? Just seven receptions, and zero touchdowns. The elite CB is currently entering year four of his rookie contract, which makes the ongoing hold - something Gonzalez isn't directly addressing - a tad more sensible. If he expected to get paid after a career season and didn't, that puts New England between a rock and hard place with him on the sideline.

This situation is one Tennessee should be watching closely. Gather the assets and make it happen if Gonzalez does turn up available, to a reasonable extent. If the Titans are trying to win right now, it's moves like these that get a team there.