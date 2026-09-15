The 1 Big Decision Robert Saleh Got Right vs. Jets (And How it Can Help Titans Moving Forward)

The Tennessee Titans did little of positive note against the New York Jets last Sunday. The hyped-up opener at home, in which the Titans were slightly favored, showed little development from the abysmal product that took the field in Nashville last year.

We've already harped enough on how Robert Saleh's seemingly rebuilt team yielded the same tired results. Saleh himself took to the podium to admit many of his own faults following Tennessee's 23-10 loss. Yet, Saleh can hang his hat on one decision he made prior to kickoff.

In plugging rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. in for concussed starter Cedric Gray, the Titans got ahead of the curve in unleashing what appeared to be a rookie sensation. Hill came out swinging amidst a sea of veterans, and at the end of the day, ended up leading the way for the defense altogether.

Hill finished against New York with a team-high 16 tackles, including one very argubale forced fumble that was deemed an interception. Even with that call going the wrong way for Hill, the rookie made a strong case to be worked into the rotation immediately.

Even when Gray returns to the rotation, it's now clear that Tennessee won't be at full strength until Hill is a permanent fixture therein.

Tennessee linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) pushes New York quarterback Geno Smith (7) out of bounds during their season opener at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill makes Robert Saleh's defense better

Saleh's secondary looked questionable, and the defensive line that he went out of his way to overhaul failed to sack the opposing quarterback for the first time since Week 3 of last season. But Hill, especially next to LB Cody Barton, represented the best possible future for this team.

Per PFF, Hill actually rated as the highest defensive rookie in Week 1, with a 78.7 score. He even managed to break up a couple of passes over the middle on his way to a performance that can't be understated.

Gray's place in the defense can't be argued, and backup LB James Williams Sr., who Hill was chosen over to start vs. the Jets, will continue to play a complimentary role to some extent. But with Tennessee's back against the wall, nobody's role should be completely safe.

That includes the aforementioned Barton. Hill already looks like a more promising fit at MIKE; usher Gray back in at WILL as soon as he's healthy, and roll with your two best guys. It simply doesn't matter at this point that one of those guys is a rookie.

If the Titans want to salvage a season that could not have started worse, it'll take a few gutsy decisions from Saleh on the sideline. That starts with building on one of the few highlights from his defense in Week 1.