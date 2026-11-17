The Tennessee Titans put up a valiant effort despite being severely undermanned, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-23 in this past Sunday's matchup.

This game was far more competitive than the score would indicate. The Titans are improving on a week-to-week basis, but the much more talented team pulled away... as things currently stand in the AFC South.

Nevertheless, there were a handful of discussion-worthy spot on either side of the ball as we ease out of the bye week and back into weekly football. So, let’s not waste any more time and get right into this week’s positional grades breakdown.

QB: B

QB Cam Ward produced another strong performance against the Jags on Sunday. The second-year signal caller completed over 71 percent of his passes, totaling 231 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

These aren’t numbers to write home about by any means, but there’s no denying how much he’s improved from Week 1 to now. Ward undoubtedly still has plenty of room to grow, but he’s quietly strung together a couple of games that should have Titans fans feeling optimistic about his potential going forward.

Over his last two games, Ward has completed 68% of his passes for 535 yards through the air, 80 yards on the ground, along with four touchdowns to just one interception.

And what’s most impressive is the fact that he’s done this without his best receiver and top two guards. At this rate, you can’t help but wonder what he could look like a year from now once Tennessee has turned its picks into actual players who could help the team.

It’ll be interesting to see how Ward closes out the season, especially once rookie WR Carnell Tate returns. But if this is the type of production the Titans get moving forward, then they should feel confident that they have their guy under center for the foreseeable future.

RB: C+

The Titans’ ground game was unable to find any kind of rhythm throughout the contest. RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears combined for just 61 yards on 13 carries.

It’s hard for any running back to get going when you’re not even hitting 10 carries for the game. Unfortunately, the Jaguars’ high-powered offense essentially forced the Titans to throw more than they probably wanted. That unbalanced attack put the Titans in a position where they simply didn’t have the offensive firepower to match the team across from them.

The majority of Pollard’s production came in the passing game, catching a team-high eight catches for 66 yards and one touchdown. So, for that, I’ll give this group a slightly above-average grade. But make no mistake, for this offense to reach its full potential, they need the ground game to be more of a factor than it was on Sunday.

WR: C

Given the context that this group was once again without their best player, it was a very solid performance overall. Sadly, it wasn’t nearly good enough to compete with an elite team like the Jaguars.

WR Elic Ayomanor led the way with 79 yards on five catches, while WR Xavier Restrepo sneakily added 31 yards of his own.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No other receiver on the team eclipsed the 20-yard mark, as WRs Wan’Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley were once again non-factors throughout the contest. A looming divorce with both veterans feels inevitable at this point, so limiting their snaps as much as possible would be ideal going forward.

Look for Tate to have an even bigger role once he returns from his shoulder injury, especially if Ward continues the progress at the rate he is.

TE: C-

TE Gunnar Helm was unable to follow up his big game in Cincinnati with another strong performance. The Texas product reeled in just four balls for 23 yards, while TE Daniel Bellinger added a touchdown and six yards off his two grabs.

The two also played a part in the ground game’s shortcomings with their inconsistent blocking, so I believe a C- is more than fair for this mediocre-at-best performance.

OL: C

According to PFF, the Titans’ offensive line allowed a total of 19 pressures and one sack on Sunday. RT JC Latham and LG Chandler Zavala led the way, each giving up three pressures on their 43 pass-blocking snaps.

Certainly not ideal, but a solid performance overall, considering they were down two starters along the interior.

Nonetheless, their lack of a run game starts with this group upfront, and with LG Peter Skoronski on injured reserve, this could be a budding issue that could become more of a problem as the season plays out.

DL: D-

The Titans’ defensive line combined for just six pressures and one sack between the entire unit. DL John Franklin-Myers led the way with three pressures, while DE Jacob Martin added two of his own along with the lone sack of the game.

But it’s clear that without DT Jeffery Simmons, this is a group that appears to be punching above its weight class more often than not.

Martin has had his moments, and to be fair, he’s surpassed everyone’s expectations to this point. But the reality is, he’d be much better suited playing opposite another dominant edge as opposed to trying to be the lead dog himself.

Not having a reliable pass rusher who can wreak havoc on a down-by-down basis is why QB Trevor Lawrence ultimately lit them up the way they did.

LB: B+

The Titans were down both starting linebackers in this one, subsequently forcing LB Cedric Gray into a full-time starting role for the first time this season, and he made the most of it, totaling nine tackles, five run stops, and one interception.

The top tackler was among the best at his position in Week 10:

#Titans' Cedric Gray posted a 90.5 overall defensive grade, per @PFF, highest of any LB with at least 10 snaps so far in Wk. 10. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 16, 2026

Dorian Mausi also played the first defensive snaps of his career on Sunday, and he performed admirably, all things considered. Mausi finished with seven tackles and two run stops. Nothing truly notable at the end of the day, but they were hardly the defense’s biggest problem on a day where they got gashed for 459 yards of total offense.

DB: F

Not every DB was bad on Sunday. S Tony Adams continues to be one of the most underrated players on the team, earning a team-high grade of 84.1 for his performance against the Jags.

But that’s pretty much where the positivity ends for this secondary. The Jaguars had their way with the Titans’ pass defense. WR Parker Washington, in particular, looked like prime Megatron out there with how unguardable he was throughout the contest.

Washington finished the game with seven catches, 152 yards, and one touchdown en route to a comfortable 17-point win. As for Lawrence, he completed over 71 percent of his passes for a whopping 352 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Titans’ trio of corners Cor’Dale Flott, Joshua Williams, and Alontae Taylor allowed a staggering 284 yards between the three of them, per PFF. As if those numbers aren’t jarring enough, the three of them were targeted a combined total of 20 times on Sunday, 17 of which were completed.

Those are unsustainable numbers by NFL standards. You can’t consistently win at this level when your starting corners are giving up nearly 300 yards on 85 percent of their targets, especially when facing elite quarterbacks.

The Titans don’t have the talent to overcome that type of offensive output, and until this gets cleaned up, the Titans will need to score a lot of points just to have a chance on Sunday’s.

Specialists: A

This group as a whole had a solid outing, but K Joey Slye is what gets this grade to an A.

On top of nailing all three of his kicks from beyond-50, Slye went viral for a monstrous hit on Jaguars KR Josh Cameron that separated him from the ball. It was the type of hit we haven’t seen from many Titans defenders this year.

That type of effort, along with his perfect performance in the kicking game warrants the only A grade for the game. I don't make the rules (I do). Slye's all-time slam deserves a special nod on this 1-8 Titans team.