Brian Daboll Just Gave Fans Another Reason to be Excited About Carnell Tate

The Tennessee Titans have had a need for a star wide receiver for years now. Ever since the A.J. Brown trade, the team hasn't had a true No. 1 receiver to build around.

It certainly looks like that's no longer the case, though. The Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Tate has looked the part so far. The rookie made several impressive catches over the offseason and already seems to have solid chemistry with Cam Ward.

After seeing Tate make a couple of one-handed grabs this summer, the hype train officially went crazy. Fans will now be happy to hear what new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll recently said about his star rookie.

Brian Daboll Heaps Praise on Tate

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daboll is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Titans. Daboll is a respected offensive mind around the league, and he's worked with plenty of star players during his coaching career.

However, even an experienced coach like Daboll came away impressed by the rookie Tate so far.

"Young player, still learning, but he's smart," Daboll said of Tate. "He's got good ball skills. Everything we saw on tape at Ohio State, he's come in, he's acclimated himself well, as all the rookies have. He's doing what's required right now, and he's doing a nice job. Really like the kid, his personality, his demeanor."

Tate was considered one of the top receiver prospects in the 2026 class, so it's not surprising to see him pick things up quickly. Tate is hoping to become the next superstar wide receiver from Ohio State.

As mentioned above, Tate already has good chemistry with Ward. The route concepts haven't seemed confusing to Tate, and he didn't look like a rookie at OTAs and minicamp. In fact, Daboll went on to say that Tate picks things up as fast as any player he's ever worked with.

"For a young player, we've thrown a lot at these guys, and he's picked it up extremely well. I've done this for a long time. In terms of picking it up, he's been one of the top of the skill positions," Daboll said.

It's a great sign that Daboll felt confident enough to say that, and we certainly couldn't have expected any more from Tate at this point.

Can Tate Help Offense Become Elite?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As the No. 4 pick, there's understandably going to be some pressure on Tate. We're all hoping to see a step forward from Cam Ward, and Tate playing up to his potential will be key for that to happen.

It's not all on Tate, though. The Titans also brought in receiver Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, and Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor look primed for improvement as well. Robinson, Dike, and Ayomanor are solid, but Tate may be the only one with truly elite, No. 1 option potential.

If Tate takes a while to get going or struggles early, the offense should still be better than it was last year. However, if Tate plays up to his potential, the offense could reach a new stratosphere.