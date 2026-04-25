Identifying Biggest Positions of Need for Titans on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The first two nights of the 2026 NFL Draft have come and gone, and it's hard not to be impressed with what the Tennessee Titans have done so far.

In Round 1, the team made a bold pick, selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4. The hope is that Tate will evolve into the WR1 the Titans have desperately needed since trading away A.J. Brown. Then, general manager Mike Borgonzi traded back into the first round to select edge rusher Keldric Faulk. Faulk is one of the youngest players in this draft and should turn into a solid producer in Robert Saleh's defense.

Due to the Faulk trade, the Titans entered Friday without a second-round pick. However, the team traded up once again to get into the round and select linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Hill was one of the best value picks of the draft at that point, and his addition could be huge for the defense.

On Saturday, the final day of the draft, the Titans don't have a fourth-round pick. However, the team still has two fifth-round selections, two sixth-round selections, and one seventh-round selection. With that being said, let's identify the Titans' biggest remaining positions of need.

Offensive Line

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some were surprised that the Titans didn't add an interior offensive lineman before now. Coming into the draft, guard and center looked like key needs for the team, and so far, no additions have been made at either spot.

If the season started tomorrow, the team would like roll with veteran Austin Schlottmann at center with either Cordell Volson or Jackson Slater at right guard. Kevin Zeitler is still a free agent, so it will be interesting to see if the team makes a call after the draft.

There are also still several quality options available in this draft. The Titans have multiple picks in the fifth round and multiple picks in the sixth, so it would be surprising if at least one lineman isn't added. Kentucky's Jager Burton is a name to watch. The Titans met with Burton this offseason, and he's an experienced interior offensive lineman.

Defensive Back

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Titans made a big investment in the secondary this offseason, adding Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor in free agency. The two veterans join 2025 standout Marcus Harris as the presumptive starters at the cornerback spots.

However, the depth still could be better. The Titans are one injury in the secondary away from being very thin. The current depth options at corner are Joshua Williams, Micah Robinson, and Erick Hallett II, so some young competition is needed.

I like NC State's Devon Marshall in the fifth or sixth round. Marshall led the nation in pass breakups last year and is a long, physical corner on the outside. Jalen Kilgore and Kamari Ramsey are a couple of natural safeties who would be solid fits as well.

Running Back

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama running back Jam Miller (RB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Much of the running back talk with the Titans surrounded the possibility of adding Jeremiyah Love in the first round. Obviously, that didn't end up happening, but that doesn't mean the team still couldn't use a running back.

Tony Pollard has been reliable as a Titan, but he's entering the final year of his deal. Tyjae Spears has shown flashes, but he's struggled to remain healthy so far. As a result, it makes sense to add some depth to the position.

This isn't the deepest running back class, but there are some interesting options. Demond Claiborne is interesting due to his speed and ability to return kicks. Alabama's Jam Miller is also a tough runner who could be in play sometime Saturday.