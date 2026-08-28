Cam Ward and Titans Avoid Worst-Case Scenario in Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Update

The Tennessee Titans held a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday in Nashville, and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson had to leave early.

Robinson was hit hard by Bears safety and former Titan Xavier Woods in team drills. According to A to Z Sports, center Austin Schlottmann and guard Peter Skoronski immediately came to the defense of Robinson, and head coach Robert Saleh later called the play from Woods cheap during his post-practice press conference.

While speaking to the media, Saleh also said that Robinson will be evaluated for a concussion. We've finally received an update on Tennessee's marquee free-agent signing, and it's great news for the Titans, especially quarterback Cam Ward.

Robinson Isn't Believed to Have Sustained a Concussion

Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon that Robinson isn't believed to have a concussion. The team will continue to monitor his health, meaning he likely won't take the field in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears. Either way, it sounds like Robinson didn't sustain a long-term injury.

Robinson is an integral part of the Titans' new-look offense, so losing him for significant time would've been a deflating development for Tennessee. The 25-year-old has hauled in over 90 catches in each of the last two seasons, and knows offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system very well, as the two spent multiple years together with the New York Giants.

Ward is also a major winner of the positive Robinson injury update. Throughout camp, we've seen the second-year quarterback rely on Robinson as a security blanket. Rookie Carnell Tate may possess more explosiveness than Robinson, but the Kentucky product's savvy route-running and experience currently make him Tennessee's No. 1 receiving option.

Overall, Robinson avoiding a concussion is massive news for the Titans as the season opener approaches. Tennessee needs Robinson to be healthy and at his best to kick the year off on a high note.