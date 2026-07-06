Cam Ward Lands Egregiously Low on PFF's 2026 Quarterback Rankings

Earlier this week, Jeffery Simmons landed just 83rd on the NFL's Top 100 — a list voted on by the players themselves. Now Pro Football Focus has unveiled its 2026 quarterback rankings, and Cam Ward checks in at No. 29 out of 32 starters. Chips on shoulders to go around, folks.

PFF Ranks Titans QB Cam Ward 29th — Are We Shocked?

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give PFF credit — the write-up acknowledges the mess Ward walked into.

"Ward's rookie season certainly didn't go as planned," PFF wrote. "His head coach was fired early in the season, his pass protection was inconsistent and his top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, played just seven games. He persevered to make every start while throwing 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions, but Ward and the Titans will need to develop together to make a postseason push."

PFF also leaned on the numbers: "Ward's 56.4 PFF passing grade ranked 39th among 43 qualifiers. His offensive line's struggles, combined with his tendency to hold the ball, led to a league-high 55 sacks during the regular season. Ward also needs to do a better job protecting the football in the pocket after tying for the league lead with 11 fumbles."

Fair points. But 29th? Let's talk about that.

Analytics vs. Ball

Dec 31, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The eye test vs. analytics has been a huge debate across the sports world lately.

If you've kept up with NBA offseason news, the 76ers-Celtics swap of Paul George for Jaylen Brown basically broke the internet last week. A big topic of conversation surrounded Brown because some of his advanced metrics implied that he wasn't worth his contract.

When you watch the tape, Jaylen Brown carried the Celtics for stretches, scored nearly 30 a night, and effectively closed games with the ball in his hands during crunch time while Boston was missing Jayson Tatum for much of the season.

You can't really compare apples to oranges here in different sports, but I believe Ward has that same inherited ability to be a closer. Football is an 11-on-11 game, and everyone has a job to do, so not everyone's individual play shows up in the wins and losses either. Heck, all you need to do is look at Simmons' 2025 numbers to make that argument sticky.

But down the stretch last year, Ward was certainly a top-half-of-the-league quarterback. Let's not forget — this is the same guy who broke the Titans' rookie single-season passing yard record.

We saw the flashes: extending plays, elite arm talent, throws you simply can't coach. Sure, there were bad reps he'd want back — every quarterback has them. But the tape tells a different story than a bottom-four ranking.

That being said, I am pro-analytics overall, but I think there should be a fair marriage between advanced numbers and what you're actually watching when evaluating a player.

Who Ranks Ahead of Cam Ward?

Daniel Jones at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 3, 2019. Daniel Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some of the names who rank ahead of Ward in the PFF rankings are comical.

Ward sits behind Tua Tagovailoa (28th), Kirk Cousins (27th), Geno Smith (26th), Jaxson Dart (25th), Tyler Shough (24th), and AFC South foe Daniel Jones at 23rd. Youngsters Jaxson Dart and Shough also rank ahead of Ward.

The eye test says Ward's got the goods whether the numbers say so or not. Which side of the 50-yard line are you on?