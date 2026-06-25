Titans WR Calvin Ridley: Veterans Earns No. 17 Spot Despite Crowded Room

It's a new day, so let's continue with our countdown of the top 25 most important Titans for the 2026 season. The latest entry was rookie edge-rusher Keldric Faulk at No. 18, and today we're going with veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley at No. 17.

Ridley was, at one time, the No. 1 wide receiver for the Titans. In 2024, his first season with the team, Ridley ended with over 1,000 yards. However, the 2025 season was disappointing, as Ridley only played in seven games as he dealt with injuries.

The Titans reworked the receiver room this offseason, but Ridley took a pay cut to stick around. Now, today, we're going to talk about why Ridley is still deserving of making this list.

Why Calvin Ridley is Important

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ridley is still important because he's the veteran leader of the position group. Carnell Tate is a rookie, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are entering their second seasons, and Wan'Dale Robinson is only 25. As a result, Ridley will be looked to for mentorship, and he especially knows what it's like to be in Nashville.

Ridley will still have an impact on the field, too, though. During the offseason program, Ridley still looked fast and athletic. He has a year of experience with Cam Ward, which will be useful as Robinson and Tate get adjusted.

Keep in mind, Ridley has been a 1,000-yard receiver three times in his career. It seems like some are forgetting how impactful he can be when he's healthy. Teams won't be able to lock in on Robinson and Tate if Ridley is on the field too.

Calvin Ridley's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in his career, Ridley is a solid receiver who is best suited as the WR2 or WR3 on a good team. Ridley's strengths are his route-running, speed, and ability to line up at multiple spots.

As mentioned above, Ridley has been a big play threat in his past and he's fast enough to get open on tight coverage. However, he hasn't caught 60% or more of his targets since way back in 2020, which isn't solely his fault, but it's a much lower catch percentage than you'd want.

When Ridley can get open and he has reliable quarterback play, he can be a solid receiver. He's just not typically going to elevate an offense on his own. Ridley has also missed the majority of two seasons due to injury and one whole season due to a suspension.

Why We Put Ridley at No. 17

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This top 25 list is definitely heavy on the receivers. We've already seen Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike make appearances, and you can probably guess the other two we will mention later. However, I feel like Ridley has accomplished enough to still deserve his spot on the list.

I have Ridley above Ayomanor because I'm confident he'll receive more targets and be an important leader off the field. The same goes for Dike, because as a return man, Ridley will probably get more touches over the season. It's clear, though, that Ridley can't be as high as the starting two receivers or the tight end.

This could be Ridley's final season being an important piece for the Titans, but I'm not convinced he's done being a useful player just yet.