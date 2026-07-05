Titans' QB Cam Ward Draws High Praise from Familiar NFL Star

When a former No. 3 overall pick who once carried the Titans' franchise talks about the guy trying to do it now, you listen.

Vince Young — the Rose Bowl legend and one-time face of the Tennessee Titans — has some thoughts on Cam Ward heading into 2026, and they're overwhelmingly positive. Speaking with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, Young made it clear he believes the second-year signal-caller is set up for a jump.

Two Titans Quarterbacks: Vince Young Sees Himself in Cam Ward's Situation

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young didn't just offer polite praise — he drew a direct line between Ward's rookie year and another recent top pick who struggled early behind a shaky supporting cast.

"Cam is one of those guys who just has a tremendous confidence in himself," Young told Wilson. "I'm just happy that they got some guys around him that can help him get some offensive alignment in there as well, because I really feel like he had the same situation that Caleb Williams had in Chicago when he was first drafted."

That comparison carries weight. Williams was a No. 1 overall pick buried behind a rough offensive line and coaching turnover as a rookie — and Young clearly sees the parallel with Ward's debut campaign in Tennessee.

"If you give him some time in the pocket, Cam can throw. He's going to deliver," Young continued. "I really feel like they did a good job of bringing in guys that can help. I'm hearing that they are doing some great things to work and get better as a team. I know it was a tough year for them last year, but we all go through that as rookies."

A New Cast Around Ward

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's where Young's optimism has some teeth. Ward isn't walking into the same barren situation in 2026.

The Titans spent the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft on wide receiver Carnell Tate, adding a legitimate outside weapon to the room. They also brought in free-agent slot man Wan'Dale Robinson, giving Ward a proven target underneath.

Perhaps most importantly, Tennessee handed the offense to Brian Daboll — the former head coach of the New York Giants, who now takes over play-calling duties in Tennessee.

Ward himself has already called Daboll a "perfect fit" for the offense, and the early reviews out of the building have been encouraging.

Why Young's Voice Matters Here

Let's not gloss over who's doing the talking. Young arrived as the third overall selection in the 2006 NFL Draft after a junior year at the University of Texas — one that included that legendary Rose Bowl and the late, heroic touchdown run that still gets replayed annually.

He knows exactly what it feels like to carry rookie expectations in Tennessee. So when Young says Ward has the confidence and now the tools to deliver, it's not empty hype — it's a former franchise quarterback recognizing the setup he wishes more young passers got.

The Titans are betting big that Year 2 looks a lot different. If Young's read is right, Ward's about to prove it.