Cedric Gray Will Play in Week 2 — Can the LB Give Titans an Edge vs. Eagles?

After ramping up all week in practice, LB Cedric Gray is officially clear to make his 2026 debut on Sunday, Sep. 19, vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Gray's absence in Week 1 weakened the Tennessee Titans' defense, leading to a lapse in the gaps and a general failure to stop the New York Jets' ground game.

Gray missed the Titans' season-opener due to a UTV accident that resulted in a concussion earlier that week. Gray's status remained unclear throughout the week, but fans knew all along that accidents like those don't often have a quick turnaround. Expectedly, Tennessee went without him.

Now 0-1 and facing down an elite Eagles team, Robert Saleh will need all the defensive firepower he can get in order to battle in this one. The first step was to give breakout rookie Anthony Hill Jr. a starting nod at LB.

Saleh took that step earlier this week. Now that Gray has a clear runway to click back into his spot at WILL, Tennessee's run defense looks far more formidable. Butting heads with the likes of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia, the Titans really don't have a choice.

But because Gray is back in the lineup, the Titans have a chance.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) is pursued by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray gives Titans a chance vs. Eagles

Hurts has long made his money as a mobile QB in the NFL. With the loss of WR A.J. Brown this offseason, the Eagles' ability to lean on the run game has become all the more important. Hurts threw for three touchdowns in Week 1, but his 14/25 clip passing suggests a little room for disruption.

Gray benefits the Titans' outlook as one of the best tacklers in the league. When Hurts and Gray face off tomorrow, something will naturally have to give.

In 16 games last season, Gray finished top five league-wide with 164 tackles. That included one sack, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended. PFF graded Gray at 92.7 regarding his run defense specifically, which slotted the LB 2nd out of 88 qualified LBs. Stopping the run is Gray's specialty, and it's just what the Titans were missing to compete against the Jets last week.

Philadelphia ran the ball 22 times between Barkley and Hurts against the Commanders. The shifty pair combined for 129 of the Eagles' 136 yards on the ground. Stop even one of those guys, and suddenly the Eagles' offense is forced out of their obvious comfort zone.

It will take a lot more than plugging the run game for the Titans to beat a playoff-hopeful Eagles team tomorrow in Nashville. All the same, that's the only place Tennessee can start. Gray returning to the field, which now seems almost certain, is the best pregame start fans could ask for.