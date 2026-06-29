Titans LB Cedric Gray: Breakout Linebacker Earns No. 14 Spot in 2026 Rankings

It's crazy to believe that it's already almost July. We're so close to training camp and preseason football, so it's time to get some more of our top 25 list done.

So far, we've seen solid veterans make the list, as well as rookies who have limitless potential. Today, Cedric Gray, our No. 14 player, falls somewhere in the middle. Gray exploded onto the scene in 2025 as a second-year player and showed that he can be a defensive building block. Gray collected 164 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and one sack while starting in 16 games.

Gray is set to start again on Robert Saleh's defense, so let's talk about why he's important.

Why Cedric Gray is Important

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs after the catch against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, Gray has a firm lock on one starting linebacker spot in 2026. Saleh's defensive scheme relies pretty heavily on a field general linebacker, as we've seen several players like Fred Warner, Jamien Sherwood, and Quincy Williams have career years for the coach.

Gray already excelled in Dennard Wilson's defense, so it's exciting to think about what he could possibly do this season. The other starting linebacker will either be Cody Barton or Anthony Hill Jr. Barton has been an inconsistent veteran, and Hill is a rookie, and thus, unproven. This will make Gray's steady presence even more important.

Gray is only 23 but he has already proven he can be a leader on defense. His presence is huge in the middle of the field and he's vital in run defense and pass coverage.

Cedric Gray's Strengths and Weaknesses

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We saw Gray play almost 1,000 snaps in 2025, so that's plenty of sample size to come to some conclusions. As far as strengths go, it's pretty clear where Gray excels- run defense.

PFF gave Gray an elite 92.7 run defense grade in 2025, which ranked 2nd out of 88 qualified linebackers. The linebacker has impressive speed in the middle of the field, and he doesn't shy away from contact. Gray frequently met running backs and the line of scrimmage and he's quick enough to bust through.

Gray wasn't the best in pass coverage last year, though, earning a 59.0 grade. There's reason to believe he can be better in this regard due to having a better supporting cast, but he is slightly undersized which doesn't help. Gray has great instincts, though, and he's a sure tackler.

Why We Put Gray at No. 14

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

When you put up 164 tackles and are one of the best run-defending linebackers in the league, you deserve a spot in this list. Gray proved that he's not just a rotational piece but can instead help lead the defense and play a key role.

The reason he's not higher is because he's an off-ball linebacker. Saleh's 4-3 base defense is likely going to use two linebackers and one nickel, meaning there should be less coverage responsibility for Gray. He'll be in there to bolster the run defense and could wear the green dot, but I don't think he's going to be asked to do more than he did last year.

Gray has the makings of being one of the best at his position. I want to see him perform for another season, and if he does, he'll be much higher next year.