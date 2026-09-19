Day Before Game Day: 3 Titans Breakout Candidates For Home Duel vs. Eagles

It’s okay for Tennessee Titans fans to admit that Week 2 is a long shot, even at home. It’s not often a team loses by double digits to the New York Jets before turning around to triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee got off on the wrong foot this season, and they’re now paying the price in pregame projections.

Even so, we can’t give up on Robert Saleh’s first year after one game. Entering a need-to-win scenario like this one, the Titans turning the tide could be as simple as one or two key playmakers catching fire.

We’ve gathered three candidates who could be due for a breakout against Philadelphia. If even one of these guys can pull it off, perhaps we’ll be in for a more interesting game than most folks think.

Cam Ward won’t be on this list, only because it’s almost necessary for him to show out if Tennessee wants to have a chance.

LB Cedric Gray

This pick is assuming that Gray returns from concussion protocol. But after practicing all week, it’s safe to assume he’ll make his 2026 debut.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) breaks up the pass thrown to Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray is coming off a career year for Tennessee, and the defense around him has only gotten better on paper. With standout rookie Anthony Hill Jr. now set to start at LB, Gray looks to be stepping into the perfect storm for a big game next to him.

Gray's role is exasperated by just how important he is to stopping the run, and just how bad Tennessee was against it in Week 1.

If anyone can lead the charge in stopping RB Saquon Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts, it’s the guy who logged 164 tackles last season. That was good for top five in the NFL; Gray is everywhere when he's on the field, and can make all the difference.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson led Tennessee in receptions vs. the Jets, with five, and tied Carnell Tate for the most receiving yards on the team, with 38. Coming off a 1,000-yard season and playing under the same offensive mind he had in New York with the Giants, Robinson is the weapon Cam Ward has waited for.

He had a solid enough debut last week, and that was during one of the most miserable offensive displays from the Titans in recent memory.

If Brian Daboll improves his scheme and Ward settles in, nobody should benefit more from the heavily-targeted Robinson. Look for a few chances for Tennessee’s WR1 to get loose against a so-so Philadelphia secondary.

DT John Franklin-Myers

Everyone will be (rightfully) watching DT Jeffery Simmons in Week 2, especially after the hot-button comments he made about the aforementioned Hurts. As always, being the best defender on this team, we’ll keep a thumb on Simmons.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (91) against the New York Jets during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Franklin-Myers, Simmons' fellow DT and a landmark offseason addition for the Titans, is still waiting in the wings for a hot start. The Jets’ offensive line kept him in check last week. To be fair, they kept everyone in check.

The Eagles’ o-line looked much less promising, however. That group allowed Jalen Hurts to be sacked three times in a narrow win over the Washington Commanders. With Simmons demanding constant attention and the Titans’ defense facing off against a potentially softer line, Franklin-Myers has every reason to be better this Sunday than last.

After all, he was brought in as a sort of second-hand-man to Simmons. The Titans need him to prove that, and Week 2 presents a promising circumstance.