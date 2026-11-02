Titans’ Veteran DE Emerging as a Blue Chip Trade Candidate With Deadline Looming Large

The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-7 in the 2026 NFL season on Sunday after a 43-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in overtime.

Despite not doing enough to pull off a victory in overtime, the Titans showed promise on both sides of the ball and received standout performances from multiple players, including edge rusher Jacob Martin. The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal with Tennessee in March and has established himself as one of the franchise's best offseason additions.

Martin had his best game of the season against the Bengals, posting three sacks and nine quarterback pressures with four defensive stops, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Jacob Martin Could Fetch Titans a Soild Return in Trade Deadline Move

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jacob Martin (57) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Martin has exceeded expectations so far in 2026 and is under contract for another year, it would make sense for the Titans to move him before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on November 10. The Temple product is tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks (6.5) and should attract interest from contenders in need of pass-rushing support.

Trading Martin would allow Tennessee to take a closer look at the younger talent in the edge rusher group, especially Femi Oladejo and rookie first-round pick Keldric Faulk. Additionally, the Titans are still in a rebuild, so acquiring picks for a veteran piece like Martin would be a savvy move by general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Contenders such as the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills could be interested in Martin's services. The veteran journeyman is on an affordable deal and is providing quality pass-rushing production this season, so plenty of other teams should be in the running.

As for what Tennessee could get back for Martin, a fourth-round pick seems like a realistic return. A third-round pick is possible, but unlikely, given that Martin will turn 31 in December and isn't a consistent game-wrecker.

By trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears last week, the Titans signaled that they are willing to discuss trades for their veteran contributors and are looking ahead to the future. It would be a surprise if the team doesn't make another move by November 10, and dealing Martin would be a logical course of action.

The Titans will enjoy a bye in Week 9 before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Week 10. We'll see whether Martin is still on the roster by then or instead playing valuable snaps for a playoff contender.