The Titans Were Almost All Bad in Week 1 — But Carnell Tate Calmed 1 Massive Worry

I won't mince my words in saying that the Tennessee Titans were pretty much a total loss in yesterday's season-opener. The New York Jets rolled into Nashville off a season just as bad as Tennessee's last year (both teams were 3-14) and dominated the whole way through.

The Titans failed to secure a single sack for the first time in 15 games. Geno Smith threw just five incompletions on his way to more than 200 yards, and the Jets rushed for another 152 against a completely out of sorts Robert Saleh defense.

Oh, and Cam Ward didn't hit the mark, either. The Titans' sophomore QB missed multiple big plays and took three sacks on his way to an underwhelming 140-yard performance. Questions are naturally already being raised under center.

Out of the question, though, is Carnell Tate's debut. The rookie WR arguably endured the most vitriol from onlookers this preseason when he failed to come down with a single catch. Against New York, for all of the Titans' faults as a whole, Tate looked the part of a fourth overall pick.

We've got plenty to worry about from this point on, but Tate shouldn't be lumped into that category.

Carnell Tate is no longer a worry for the Titans

This is all based on one game, granted, but Tate looked every bit as effective as you'd want him to be right from the jump. The first-year receiver caught four passes for 38 yards, tying Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high yards on one less reception than the veteran.

What's more? Had Ward been more accurate and decisive, Tate could've had an even bigger day. Numerous times, Tate broke his defender and came open over the middle for a potential big game. Ward either looked his way and missed, or didn't look at all.

I do believe that Ward will settle in, at least to some degree. But no matter what happens under center, the small sample size of regular-season Tate we have suggests that Tennessee made a great investment.

Especially paired with the aforementioned Robinson, who hasn't yet his his prime, the Titans have a solid base of young receivers that could make plays for years to come. Tate specifically was the most pressing question mark on offense heading into Tennessee's season-opener.

He's now been replaced by a litany of newfound aggravations and worries. Still, regarding Tennessee's rebuild and the franchise's future, Tate's outing is worth a little fist pump. Just make sure it's a subtle fist pump... for now.