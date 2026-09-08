3 Matchups That Will Decide Titans' Week 1 Game Against Jets

Week 1 is almost here, which means it's time for Tennessee Titans fans to tune in and prepare their hearts for another season. However, after two straight years of bitter disappointment, Nashville has good reason to suspect that things will be different under Robert Saleh.

How different? Well, we set the bar at six wins for the head coach's first season steering the ship. Call us optimistic, but another year erring to the three-win realm simply won't cut it for a franchise that's supposed to be on the brighter side of a rebuild.

Much of what Saleh's rebuilt roster is capable of should become clear when the New York Jets come knocking on Sunday, Sep. 13. If the Titans are to get out on the right foot with a season-opening win, they'll need to get the better of three key matchups in the contest.

Titans DL/LBs vs. Breece Hall

With Geno Smith taking over under center for the Jets, RB Breece Hall is likely to carry more weight on offense than ever. Smith's 17 interceptions from last season pose Hall as arguably the only consistently reliable asset in that entire unit.

That makes Tennessee containing him absolutely crucial. Between the defensive line and linebackers, the Titans will have their hands full with a back coming off a 1,000-yard campaign.

Especially with Cedric Gray likely to sit due to his concussion, guys like Anthony Hill Jr. will have to step up at LB. The newly-formed duo of Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers on the line will also be charged with containing the Jets' most effective weapon.

Cam Ward vs. Jets Secondary

Flipping the script, it's equally important that Cam Ward come out with a bang against New York's secondary.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands in the pocket against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After adding veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick in the offense, a New York secondary that historically went without an interception last year is likely to be seeking vengeance from kickoff. Ward, as a second-year passer who was sacked 55 times last season, is a prime target for pressure.

However, with more protection and a handful of fresh faces to throw the ball to, Ward has a case to make of his own. Tennessee's ceiling this season will be defined to some extent by Ward's growth. That starts against the Jets in Week 1, where he may very well be the catalyst in a potential victory.

Robert Saleh vs. Aaron Glenn

Finally, Titans vs. Jets will ultimately come down to a battle on the sidelines between two former defensive coordinators leading the way. This will be the first matchup between Saleh and Aaron Glenn on the sidelines; the two have never once faced each other in any capacity.

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although, the stakes are still present. Glenn's first head-coaching gig is the same as Saleh's was, with the Jets. Week 1 marks Saleh's first game in his second opportunity, and Glenn's first game coming off a brutal 4-13 season for New York.

Both guys need a win for their respective reputations, and from Tennessee's perspective specifically, seeing Saleh taking the edge as a second-time head coach would go a long way in building early confidence.

It'll be a battle of the rebuilds between two coaches that have seen the worst of those processes. The Titans need Saleh to prove his experience in this right and out-coach, call, and scheme Glenn where it matters.