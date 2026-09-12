The Titans' Key to Beating the Jets Comes Down to 1 Crucial Factor on Defense

The New York Jets have been scouted into the ground this past week by Tennessee Titans fans trying to pave the most realistic path to a victory. Those same fans will play a crucial part from the stands tomorrow, but unfortunately, not even the most passionate folks can will Tennessee to a victory.

That onus falls on Robert Saleh and his team. The main expectation is for Cam Ward to show an offseason's worth of improvement, while tabs are also being kept on Tennessee's rookies for their needed early growth.

However, the Titans' potential key to toppling the Jets has flown under the radar. Ward can have a great game and go shot-for-shot with New York, but the greater pressure lies on Tennessee's defensive front to apply pressure at all times.

Box star RB Breece Hall in. Pressure. Force QB Geno Smith to make mistakes. Pressure. Bend New York's offensive line and shorten breaks given to their defense on the sideline. Pressure, pressure, pressure.

Saleh's defensive line controlling the pace would make all the difference between a tight-knit battle between the offenses and the Titans running away with this thing. In a roundabout way, the pressure is on Jeffery Simmons' and his disruptive crew to guarantee that difference.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the sack from linebacker Truman Jones (56) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pressure to create pressure is on the Titans

It doesn't help Tennessee's case that veteran LB Cedric Gray will miss the game due to his inability to clear concussion protocol in time. Down a usual suspect in an entirely rebuilt system, the Titans will have to overcome projections to rise to the occasion,

Simmons is really the least of the team's worries. He's coming off a career-high 11 sacks and is almost objectively now operating under a more notable play-caller. You can count on him to check the necessary boxes on Sunday.

It's the first-year players, as well as new additions, that the Titans are crossing fingers for. Former Jets and pupils of Saleh, in EDGE Jermaine Johnson and DE John Franklin-Myers, will be counted on to spell Simmons' efficiency after Tennessee made moves to acquire them this offseason.

Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. is also likely to play an expanded role given Gray's injury. After his explosive preseason, the second-round pick has bought himself a more weight to carry than most rookies in his NFL debut.

The aforementioned Smith is liable to make mistakes under center. Containing the Jets' 1,000-yard rusher, in Hall, is the first domino that the Titans need to tip over in order to fully take hold of New York's offense... and thus, the game.