Projecting Titans' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans walked out of the 2026 NFL Draft with eight new players. The team also added several quality undrafted free agents shortly after the conclusion of the draft, so there are plenty of names to get familiar with.

We're still months away from the start of the 2026 season, but there is plenty of optimism around this team. Several free agents were added earlier this offseason, and after the talent added in the draft, expectations are understandably rising. While much can, and will, change before Week 1, it's never too early to get a look at who the team's starters could be.

So, today, we're going to predict who will start at every position. There may be a few surprises, as well.

Offensive Starters

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

QB- Cam Ward: Obviously, there's no change at quarterback. Cam Ward will hopefully be the starter for years to come.

RB- Tony Pollard: A ton of people thought the Titans were taking running back Jeremiyah Love. Love ended up going a pick early, but the Titans did add fellow running back Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round. Singleton could challenge Pollard and see plenty of snaps, but I still think the veteran is the primary back in 2026.

WRs- Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson: Ridley took a pay cut to stay in Tennessee for 2026, so he'll play a big role on the offense. Robinson earned a big deal in free agency and will likely be the slot receiver, while the rookie Tate will start opposite Ridley. This group suddenly looks much deeper.

TE- Gunnar Helm: The Titans brought Daniel Bellinger in at tight end in free agency, but the team really likes Helm. Helm showed some flashes last year and should only get better in his sophomore campaign. Expect Helm to be the starter, but Bellinger should see plenty of snaps as well.

OTs- Dan Moore, JC Latham: Barring injury, there probably won't be any changes here. The Titans didn't draft a tackle, and nobody that was added in free agency will challenge Moore or Latham.

IOL- Peter Skoronski, Pat Coogan, Jackson Slater: Here, we have our first surprises. It's very early, but I am predicting that sixth-round rookie Pat Coogan will win the starting center job. I'm also predicting that Jackson Slater wins the right guard spot, but I also wouldn't be surprised if a reunion with Kevin Zeitler is coming.

Defensive Starters

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | Donald Page / Tennessee Titans

DEs- Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk: Johnson will obviously start on one side and will be the primary pass rusher for the Titans. The other side will come down to either rookie Keldric Faulk or the second-year Oluwafemi Oladejo. For now, we'll go with Faulk, considering the team felt good enough about him to trade back into the first round.

DTs- Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers: I don't see any scenario where these two aren't the starters in the middle of the defense. This may be one of the best defensive tackle pairings in the league, and there's plenty of depth behind them as well.

LBs- Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr.: Here we have ANOTHER rookie cracking the starting lineup, as Anthony Hill Jr. joins Cedric Gray. Gray had an incredible 2025 season, and Hill was one of the best value picks of the 2026 draft. Cody Barton's roster spot could now be in jeopardy.

CBs- Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris: The Titans didn't draft a defensive back in 2026, so they apparently feel pretty good about the group. Flott and Taylor will be the starters on the outside, and Harris did enough last year to be the favorite at the nickel spot.

S- Kevin Winston Jr., Amani Hooker: Winston impressed as a rookie last year and Hooker is one of the veteran leaders. Not much has been added to the safety spot this offseason, which is another signal that the team likes this group.