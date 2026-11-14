Carnell Tate Was Titans’ Perfect Draft Pick — Where Critics Miss the Mark on Tennessee’s Rebuild

The hiring of Robert Saleh this past offseason drew a fair bit of criticism to the Tennessee Titans. A lot of folks were just happy that Brian Callahan was gone, and that Matt Nagy wasn't tabbed as the next man for the job. But when draft night came and went, even Saleh's supporters left confused.

General manager Mike Borgonzi selected Ohio State Buckeye Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick. In a draft that had been seen as generally weak in the WR area, taking Tate ahead of multiple big-name defenders shocked fans of a franchise that just hired a defense-first coach.

That exact criticism continues to echo today. Just earlier this week, an X post went viral calling out the Titans passing up on three "game changers" to take Tate instead. The post has 3,500 likes and counting, as well as nearly half-a-million views.

Titans had 3 game changers on defense available and took #that pic.twitter.com/Zg9p0bCRie — proud jags fan @|\|+ 6–2 (@flowkokurama) November 13, 2026

The Tennesseean gave the pick a C- back in April. NFL's Chad Reuter graded the Titans' first day a more respectable B+, though he still said it was "not because Tate's talent didn't merit it, but because top defenders Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were still available."

Tate has been exactly what the Titans drafted him to be

This wasn't the sentiment across the board, but it's safe to say that the Titans' pick wasn't as universally beloved as a number that came before and after it. However, Tate is proven up to this point to be exactly what the aforementioned post said Tennessee missed out on.

A game-changer.

Tate leads the Titans in targets (51) and yards (413) through the air. He's about to miss his second game in a row, but an entire contest down didn't dethrone the rookie playmaker. He also received the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.

Ian Hartitz pointed out after Tate's last showing in Week 7 that he had come down with eight catches on nine contested targets this season. That's an 89% rate, and at the time, was second only to Los Angeles Rams' superstar Puka Nacua.

Tate was taken to build around Cam Ward, and the verdict on the latter still technically remains out. No matter what happens under center for Tennessee, Tate could have done little more (save for maybe better ball control) up to now to validate the Titans selecting him.

Would any one of the defenders taken after Tate have been as good in Tennessee? There's a chance... but none of those guys have the defensive equivalent of Tate's rookie of the month honor. One of those nods went to LB Anthony Hill Jr., who the Titans took in the second round.

Maybe Tennessee got a few things right this time around, after all.