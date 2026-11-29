Perhaps the one valid argument against the Titans’ recent offensive success is that the team often comes on far too late. In fact, it was just today that QB Cam Ward scored his first touchdown in the first quarter all season. It’s an issue hidden by improvement that fans have waited on forever.

Ward’s early scramble score vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed Tennessee to jump out to an early 7-0 lead, but that quickly gave way to a pattern that the Titans have become all too comfortable in.

Short offensive drive, punt, long defensive drive - throw in a field where there should've been a touchdown on occasion. Anyone watching this rinse-and-repeat process doesn’t need me to tell them why it isn’t sustainable; the Titans’ 1-9 record says enough.

It goes beyond the time of possession and is visible in the numbers, too. Ward has played a relatively clean game in Week 12 so far, but his stats compared to opposing QB Trevor Lawrence paints the bigger picture of two offensive leaders in completely different spots.

Ward’s numbers evidence Titans’ early-game struggles

Ward passed 8/11 in the first half for 94 yards. No turnovers is a plus, and again, he rushed for a score in the first quarter that temporarily gave Tennessee the lead. He’s not had a bad game today.

Now let’s look at what Lawrence has accomplished through two quarters. The Jags’ signal caller has thrown 13/18 on the day, going for 167 yards and ultimately leading four scoring drives before the midway point.

Three of those drives ended in a rushing touchdown from Chris Rodriguez Jr., and the other a rushing score for Lawrence, which is a completely different problem. It’s the first time Jacksonville has scored on four straight drives to open a game since 1998. Tennessee’s depleted defense doesn’t even need to be touched on. That group is a disaster right now.

The Titans don’t even need to win for positivity to be built up around this rebuild. Ward himself has generated a lot of optimistic buzz over the past few weeks. But this is the next step he has to take, and until he does, people will begin to grow tired of the current product on the field as well.

There’s only so much a team can do without winning games to maintain hope. With a defense hopelessly stuck in the mud, the Titans’ only week-to-week chance relies on an offense that needs more time.

That disconnect has led to a 28-10 deficit so far today. Forgive me if I don’t expect a miraculous second-half breakthrough… but we’ll see what happens.