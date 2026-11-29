The Tennessee Titans aren’t the only team in today’s matchup missing playmakers, but that means very little given the discrepancy in talent between the visiting team and the Jaguars. This one was out of the Titans’ depth two weeks ago, and nothing looks different today.

Tennessee’s inactives list is doing them no favors. It’s comforting to see WR Carnell Tate back on the field for the second straight week, but replacing him are two starters in Robert Saleh’s secondary: CB Cor’Dale Flott and S Terrell Burgess, who were ruled out earlier this week.

On top of those defensive losses, the Titans also remain without breakout rookie RG Fernando Carmona Jr., who is carefully returning from IR as he ramps back up into on-field play.

That leaves the Titans with a mostly in-tact offense (save for Wan’Dale Robinson, who is still on IR) and a defense that lost two contributing pieces from their weakest unit. DT Nazir Stackhouse is also notable absent. What could possibly go wrong in Jacksonville?

Titans’ depleted secondary likely to ice offense’s chances

A lot could, and most probably will, go wrong. Jacksonville enters this contest with the - best offense in the NFL, per -. They’re averaging - points per game and just scored 40 on the Titans in Week 10. QB Trevor Lawrence leads a contending offense at home into a favorable matchup today.

He’s matching up against a Titans defense that just allowed the Dallas Cowboys to post 51 points on them last Sunday. That same defense has allowed 40+ points in three straight games. Tennessee will be relying on game-day roster elevations and late signees (though Corey Thornton is also inactive) to fill the holes left by Flott and Burgess today. If it was already a talent issue for Saleh’s defense, it just got a whole lot worse.

Reserves Tony Adams (S) and Micah Robinson (CB), among others, will see serious clock vs. the toughest offense in the AFC South. CB Alontae Taylor, who has struggled as a starter all season, will be forced to carry an extra-heavy load. No help is coming on defense.

Cam Ward, Carnell Tate, and the rest of the offense have been on a tear; even facing the Jags’ defense, that unit has shown no signs of slowing down. LT Dan Moore Jr. beating his questionable designation is a needle in the haystack, and rookie RB Nick Singleton could also see the field today.

All the same, the offense still hasn't quite hit the level of being able to win games on their own. That means the defense has to chip into the winning effort, and this week more than ever, that looks like an impossibility for Coach Saleh and the Titans.