We've already seen what it looks like for a full-strength Jacksonville Jaguars team to play the Tennessee Titans at their apparent best this season. Trevor Lawrence and the team from the Sunshine State marched into Nashville and took a relatively easy 40-23 victory.

Upon the rematch further south in Week 12, Jacksonville will be without key playmakers in WR Parker Washington and RB Bhayshul Tuten. Even given those absences, the Titans On SI staff almost unanimously predicted Tennessee will fall short this week. This is an elite Jaguars team.

But with Cam Ward under center, the Titans should be most worried about how the QB responds throughout the contest. From this point on (and arguably prior to now), Tennessee's season has hinged on Ward becoming a consistent and reliable signal caller.

Especially since Tennessee took control of the first overall pick next spring, this team's goalposts shifted drastically. Nobody wants to or is trying to lose, but it's the objective truth that losses to little to hurt the Titans' future right now.

Titans fans should hope for a win today, but more than that, for Ward to continue to prove what he's becoming in this offense.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward can make a statement in Week 12

There may be no better matchup remaining on Tennessee's schedule for Ward to make his point than this one, though that's only because Jacksonville is a great football team. The Titans will face seemingly lighter matchups, such as the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

FOX Sports has Jacksonville's defense at ninth in the NFL, allowing just 311 yards (221.5 of those through the air) per game on average. For pitiful reference, the Titans are dead last on the same list, giving up just under 400 yards every Sunday.

In Week 10 against the Jaguars, Ward went 28/39 passing for two touchdowns and one interception. His lone pick was a debatable one, with the pass itself landing square in the hands of WR Elic Ayomanor. it was just that CB Travis Hunter's hands were there uncontested, too.

All that is to say: Ward is facing an above-average defense today, and he played well facing off with this same defense two weeks ago. In this rematch, Ward should be focused on limiting his mistakes and turning early, quick-paced drives into touchdowns rather than field goals.

It's all about taking the next step for a young QB, one inch at a time. Ward has been inching along for weeks now, and win or lose, Week 12's road matchup is an opportunity for him to make a statement.