No position group on the Tennessee Titans is as packed with young talent as the WR room. Cam Ward's climb in the latter half of this season is owed in large part to his varied cast of weapons that only seem to get better as the age decreases on the depth chart.

Carnell Tate is inarguably the team's WR1 at this point, taking the role almost as soon as he came onto the scene as a rookie this year. That left $70 million offseason pickup Wan'Dale Robinson in the team's WR2 slot, but his struggles and eventual move to IR opened that door wide.

The result in Week 11 was a decisive takeover from Florida product Chimere Dike. We made the case prior to kickoff that Dike should be heavily involved in the slot in place of Robinson, and that came to pass in an exciting way despite a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Dike clearly claimed the WR2 spot for Titans

Dike's 54 snaps were second on the team only to Tate's 62. Elic Ayomanor trailed on the outside with 37, followed by Calvin Ridley (26) and Xavier Restrepo (17). Dike hit a season-high 60% slot rate without Robinson in rotation.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clear separation lies with the Titans' fourth overall pick, and their only playmaker in the WR core to achieve Pro Bowl honors.

Those were for his impact on special teams, sure, but Dike stepping into a larger role as a pass-catcher in this offense is best-case scenario. The same speed and vision that make him an elite returner also mean he's a swift, effective route runner.

Titans should make full use of Dike's versatile skillset

Dike is a Swiss Army knife, and the Titans should be using that to their full advantage now and in the future. His six receptions for 69 yards led the team vs. the Cowboys. Compared to Robinson, Dike has 209 yards to Robinson's 272, and that's on half of the latter's 38 receptions.

It's also necessary to point out that Dike has generated those numbers on far fewer snaps in the passing game, too; he wasn't even a play-to-play option in that way when the season began. This is a recent emergence, though it's great that Tennessee didn't waste time implementing Dike.

No matter what move the Titans make with their top pick in next year's draft or how Robinson performs when he returns, Dike is a proven fixture of this offense's success. He should be kept around, and further, pushed into the spotlight.

The dude has what it takes. All he needs are consistent chances to prove it, and zips from Cam Ward downfield.