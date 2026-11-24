The Titans' running game led by RB Tony Pollard has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise miserable season. Pollard is on pace for his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and is someone Tennessee undoubtedly would love to have back after this season.

But what about the backs behind him? RB Tyjae Spears was supposed to provide an electric one-two punch in Tennessee’s backfield. Instead, it’s turned into a one-man show, primarily due to Spears’ inability to stay on the field.

HC Robert Saleh recently confirmed that Spears has only been operating at about 70%, so they’ve essentially shut him down to give him a chance at extending his career beyond this season (likely elsewhere).

Michael Carter vs. Nick Singleton

With Spears sidelined, the team has turned to veteran RB Michael Carter whenever Pollard needs a breather. Carter’s reliability in pass protection has given him the nod over rookie Nick Singleton in most cases, but at some point, it would be wise for the team to start mixing in a few carries for the Penn State product.

At minimum, they should give him the carries that Carter occasionally gets. Last Sunday, he ran the ball four times for nine yards, and he has just 16 rushing yards on the season.

Meanwhile, Singleton hasn’t touched the ball since October 4th and only has seven carries on the year. Granted, he hasn’t done much with those limited opportunities (12 yards), but he’s also a rookie who would benefit from seeing himself on film and then being able to make corrections through those reps.

Saleh, in the same breath as he delivered the Spears news, said there's a "chance" we see Singleton. It's time to take that chance.

Why Titans need to take a chance and play Singleton

The Titans have made it clear they want Pollard back, and he’s at least publicly saying the interest is mutual. If the money is right, there’s a good chance he will be a part of their immediate future plans.

But with the team sitting at 1-9 and Spears heading to injured reserve, there’s no reason not to give Singleton more playing time than he’s recently gotten, especially when we already know what Carter is at this point in his eight-season career. Singleton could ultimately prove to be a non-factor going forward, but the only way we're really going to find out is by letting him play.

It doesn’t have to be an entire series or anything of that nature, but if you want to spell Pollard for a few plays, why not use Singleton on early downs and then go back to Pollard or Carter in obvious passing situations to help with protection?

There are ways to get the rookie on the field without sacrificing Pollard’s touches, and that’s something the Titans need to figure out starting next week on the road in Jacksonville.