With Wan'Dale Robinson being put on IR ahead of Week 11, the Tennessee Titans' WR room was prepared for a youth-first shakeup. That's precisely what happened, with second-year playmaker Chimere Dike leading the team with six receptions for 69 yards. Rookie Carnell Tate scored a touchdown in his return from a two-week absence.

What may have surprised Titans fans on the surface was veteran Calvin Ridley's involvement. Ridley entered the contest with just six receptions on the season and posed as someone who barely survived the trade deadline. He finished with five catches vs. the Cowboys for 68 yards.

Ridley was also on the receiving end of Cam Ward's outrageous touchdown pass at the end of the game. This is a player who Tennessee has heralded again and again as a need-to-get-touches guy; someone who could play an important role as a veteran in this developing offense.

Based on the numbers alone, you may think that page was turned in Week 11. But don't be fooled, Titans fans. Ridley had just six snaps against Dallas, most of which came on the final drive in garbage time. This game was not a breakthrough.

If anything, it's a sign that his ever-dwindling role is still trending in the same direction.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed (23) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ridley's numbers may confirm the worst for his role with Titans

The question that grows week after week is: If Ridley was going to be used in such a limited capacity, what was the point of holding on to him in the face of even slight reported interest. He should've been a "sell at all costs," and was instead held to pick up late-game snaps from rookies and sophomores.

Ridley simply doesn't have a clear place on this roster moving forward. His restructured contract runs through next season, but if the Titans use the first pick they currently hold on WR Jeremiah Smith, Ridley's already reduced playing time could potentially fizzle out entirely.

For comparison, Ridley's aforementioned six snaps came in way under Tate's 31, Dike's 30, and Ayomanor's 18. When Robinson returns, we could even see Ridley's involvement dip down to the level of practice-squad regular Xavier Restrepo, who had one snap in Week 11.

It was fun to see Ridley go off in tandem with Ward as the game wound down last Sunday; and again, that final pass and score will go down as a long-time highlight. However, Ridley's gasp for snaps right before the buzzer is the most telling blow to his place in this offense.

It's a whole lot of smoke and no fire, Titans fans, and it will stay that way for Ridley barring a change that hasn't come close to being made all season.