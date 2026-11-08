Last Looks: Where the Titans Stand 48 Hours Before the NFL Trade Deadline

For the first time this season, the Tennessee Titans aren’t playing football this Sunday. On the bye today, all Titans fans have to do is sit back and wonder what’s next for this franchise. The trade deadline is in two days.

Instead of covering another one-score game throughout the day today, we’re taking a temperature check of sorts on Tennessee as the trade clock winds down to November 10.

As best we can tell, here’s where the Titans stand ahead of the deadline. We’ll start with one guy who is likely to have played his last game with Tennessee.

Calvin Ridley likely to be traded

The cards have stacked against Calvin Ridley at this point, as far as trade news goes. After Adam Schefter reported yesterday that Ridley could be had for a sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero followed that up with a report of his own. The latter went as far to say that he belives Ridley is likely to be traded.

The veteran WR has lost his place in this Titans’ offense, and doesn’t fit the picture of Tennessee’s ongoing rebuild any longer. Options like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have already begun to overshadow him.

Tennessee has more than one reason to move him, and suitors like the Kansas City Chiefs, among others, could certainly afford his cheap price tag to bulk up before the postseason.

It’s reasonable to think at this point that someone will make it work with the Titans. If anyone can be deemed a probable move, it’s Ridley.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Pollard reportedly unavailable

To flip the script, RB Tony Pollard has worked his way into the “unlikely” category before the deadline, and that would be at best for any team trying to get him out of Nasvhille. Yesterday, the aforementioned Schefter outright said that the Titans "are not interested" in moving Pollard.

The Titans weren't interested in moving Jeffery Simmons either, but then again, no team is going to cough up two first-round picks for Pollard. This hill is much easier for Tennessee to stay standing on.

A team could potentially get desperate for RB help and send a convincing offer, especially if star back Jonathan Taylor ends up staying put in Indianapolis. But even in that case, you'd have to think the pick would be higher than the previously reported fourth-round rate for Pollard.

It's just hard to believe that a 29-year old back in the final year of his contract would go for more than that anywhere. Barring a truly unexpected shift, Titans fans can comfortably anticipate the rising RB to remain with Tennessee after November 10.

Other moves possible, but unlikely for Titans

Beyond Ridley and Pollard, trade-candidate names have mostly fallen to the wayside for Tennessee. S Amani Hooker isn't available, as far as we know, and CB Alontae Taylor is more valuable than ever after his solid Week 8 showing and CB Marcus Harris' ankle injury.

It wouldn't be necessarily stunning if, say, LB Cody Barton were moved for a mid-to-late draft selection, but the Titans don't appear to be in any hurry to clear out on the defensive side of the ball.

Jacob Martin has been mentioned on the defensive line, but with Simmons gone, the Titans would be better off holding their sack leader for at least the rest of the year. The Simmons deal proved that nothing is impossible in the NFL, but at this point, don't expect much more trade noise from Tennessee.