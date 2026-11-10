LIVE: Titans NFL Trade Deadline Tracker With Trades, Rumors, and Updated News

We're now just a little over four hours out from the NFL trade deadline. At this point, we've exhausted our predictive brains and are waiting on the Tennessee Titans to either make a move or stand pat when the 3:00 PM CT cutoff strikes.

As of this morning, our latest update came in the form of a confirmation from Jordan Schultz: Tennessee is not looking to move RB Tony Pollard. He's become almost too crucial to Cam Ward and the offense to be sent packing at the midway point this season.

However, it's worth noting that Albert Breer said it would take "at least a fourth-rounder, and maybe a third" to get Pollard out of Nashville. Breer also admitted that Tennessee "won't give him away," but a different source setting a price there is notable.

If the Colts ultimately refuse to trade Jonathan Taylor, Pollard's value could skyrocket at the buzzer. Past Pollard, the Titans' outlook is mostly up in the air. WR Calvin Ridley still looks like a definite possibility, while S Amani Hooker also appears to be in the currently safe camp with Pollard.

Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and Coach Robert Saleh address the media the day before training camp begins at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That trio set aside, DE Jermaine Johnson is a name fans should keep an eye on. There has been minimal noise surrounding Johnson, but he's in the final year of his contract and could be argued as an asset worth moving for the Titans to stack more draft capital. LB Cody Barton should be tabbed for similar reasons.

It's straw-grasping from there. We'll keep you looped in as news comes in today, Titans fans. Check back here for the latest.

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