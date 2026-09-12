Predicting AFC South Standings After Week 1 — Titans Won't Occupy Last Place

We've made a dozen and one projections about how the Tennessee Titans' opening-week contest vs, the New York Jets will go. For what we're looking out for in that game, see the three Titans players we have circled for potential breakout performances that could lead to a win.

But what about the rest of the AFC South? Coming fresh off their first winless season in the history of the division, Tennessee making a redemptive claim therein appears more important now than ever. The Titans need to bounce back, and Week 1 is a good place to start.

Given the slate of every team in the division, here's our prediction for where things will stand when the dust is completely settled by tomorrow night. Spoiler: The Titans aren't last.

Predicted AFC South Standings

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) 1. Tennessee Titans (1-0) 3. Houston Texans (0-1) 3. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

The best part? This isn't just wishful thinking. The Titans have arguably the most winnable matchup in the entire division, setting Robert Saleh up for exactly the sort of fast start he needs if he's to lead Tennessee to redemption this season.

Tennessee coach Robert Saleh, left, and Chicago coach Ben Johnson meet at midfield after their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breaking down each divisional matchup

The only other contender for a favorable matchup is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will host the Cleveland Browns coming off their division-winning season. The Jaguars notably lost some firepower this offseason (notably RB Travis Etienne and LB Devin Lloyd), but just about anyone in the NFL would be picked over Cleveland at this point.

Especially at home, that one isn't expected to get interesting.

What will be interesting, however, is the Texans hosting the Buffalo Bills. That home-field advantage will benefit Houston to some extent, but against an almost full-strength Buffalo team opening their own new era under Joe Brady, the Texans are primed to take a hit in Week 1.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WR Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL and rookie DT Kayden McDonald has been placed on IR with an ankle injury, to boot. The Bills could stumble out of the gate under Brady, but at the same time, they've got a reloaded roster and a chip on their shoulder following a divisional-round playoff loss.

The Titans' temporary path to first place

That brings us to Ravens vs. Colts, which again sees an AFC South team hosting a typically elite team with a new head coach. Jesse Minter now leads the way for Baltimore, bringing his defensive play-calling expertise to a unit now led by star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Indy, on the other hand, ended last season on a brutal seven-game losing streak. Bringing in CB Sauce Gardner will help bolster the defense, but if we're debating between Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones, we'll take the two-time MVP every time.

That wraps up Tennessee's seemingly realistic path to a two-tie tie for the top after Week 1. It's dependent on a few first-year coaches starting off on the right foot, but after all, that's why we have hope in the Titans.