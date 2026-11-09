Making a Bold Trade Suggestion for Titans if Tony Pollard Won't be Moved: Another RB Goes Instead

There are numerous names swirling around the NFL's upcoming trade deadline, with the Titans being one of the biggest expected sellers. The cutoff is at 3 PM CT on November 10.

After trading their franchise best player and multi-time All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, many pundits are anticipating Tennessee to seek more draft capital with a 1-7 record. Names like WR Calvin Ridley, RB Tony Pollard, and S Amani Hooker are considered to be the Titans' most notable trade candidates, although the only one with real momentum is Ridley.

In fact, as of now, the Titans have no plans to trade Pollard or Hooker in spite of interest in each. However, there's a young and talented running back that has been oddly benched that a team looking for depth should take a flier on. It's Tyjae Spears.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Spears looked to serve as a viable asset in the Tennessee Titans offense. Many anticipated Spears would take over as starter with Pollard in his age 29 season on an expiring contract.

Pollard's heavy workload and newfound success

This is still possible, but recently Pollard has been dominating for the Titans, leaving Spears with back-to-back healthy scratches against the Browns and Bengals. In those two games, Pollard went off. He combined for nearly 300 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. The vet has earned the complete trust of OC Brian Daboll.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Spears, he has slowly seen the field less and less over the course of the season. This year on the whole, Pollard has 296 offensive snaps to Spears' 140, according to Fantasy Pros.

It was only a few weeks ago, in Week 5, when Spears recorded a team-high nine receptions against the Houston Texans, serving as QB Cam Ward's reliable backfield target. Since that game, the former third-round pick has only been given two touches total.

Where Spears has hidden value on the trade market

Earlier in the season, Spears proved to have versatility as a pass blocker and a receiving back with 15 receptions for 75 yards and zero drops.

Despite not playing the last two weeks, Spears has more receptions than Pollard, WR Elic Ayomanor, WR Chimere Dike, TE Daniel Bellinger and Ridley, for the team's fourth-most catches. As a runner, Spears has a career average of 4.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns and only two fumbles. Although his stats may not jump off the page, Spears certainly isn't a one-tool running back.

Currently, the two highly sought-after running backs at the deadline are Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor, who both have contracts through 2028 worth more than $35 million, per Spotrac. Furthermore, Barkley turns 30 in February and Taylor turns 28 in January, and most running backs don't play far into their 30s as a general rule of thumb

Barkley and Taylor may have continuous success in future seasons, but they are two of the top four highest-paid players at their position. Giving up draft capital for stars considered to be entering the latter years of their careers is a gamble.

Meanwhile, Spears is on the last year of his rookie contract, worth roughly $1.4 million this season. His age and inexpensive contract makes Spears an attractive under-the-radar trade candidate looking to add depth to their backfield.

If Tennessee's coaching staff isn't going to play Spears, why keep him?

The Titans have shown a strong liking for Pollard, especially in the last three games, and his recent breakout performances may have won over the organization. Consequently, Spears could find himself in a new uniform next week before Tennessee overhauls their backfield next season.