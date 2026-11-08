How Titans' Most Expected Trade Deadline Move Could Lead to Win Over Jaguars in Week 10

The trade deadline is now just over 48 hours away, and the Tennessee Titans are one of two teams coming down to the wire on their bye week. Coming off what may have been their best game of the season in a Week 8 loss, Tennessee has a real opportunity to build with time off.

That includes addition by subtraction, in this case. Stacking reports over the past few days have painted the picture that Tennessee is likely to move veteran WR Calvin Ridley. Not only would that trade be positive for the franchise, but it could help boost the Titans to an upset win in Week 10.

I've already taken a dive into just how difficult the home matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is shaping up to be out of the bye. The Jags are 6-2 (today's game pending) and have an iron grip on the AFC South. The 1-7 Titans are heavy underdogs on paper.

But Tennessee wasn't expected to take the Cincinnati Bengals to overtime last week, either. Tennessee wasn't expected to score 36 points. I believe Ridley being out of the picture paves the way for a repeat performance from the offense.

Ridley's absence opens the door for better WRs

Why? Simply put: Better, more fitting receivers will get an extended chance to shine. We got a peek at this outcome in Week 8, when second-year WR and return specialist Chimere Dike nearly matched Ridley's season-long catch total in one showing.

Dike's five receptions for 71 yards and a score shone light on a connection with Cam Ward that we'd hardly seen this year; that strong performance even came without leading receiver Carnell Tate, who should return to the lineup in Week 10.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrate their touchdown play during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What happens when the Titans add Tate, retain Dike in a primary role, and subtract Ridley? You've got a younger, more cohesive unit geared toward replicating their breakout showing vs. Cincy.

Of course, much more will have to fall Tennessee's way to topple the top team in their division. I'd like to think the Titans hold on to Tony Pollard at the deadline, and that Brian Daboll will scheme more for TE Gunnar Helm in a further effort to build on last week.

Jacksonville has also scored 30+ points in three straight games, and have won two in a row. To say that Robert Saleh's defense will have their jobs cut out for them for the second game in a row would be wildly understating it.

All the same, we can't not be optimistic about this squad after what we saw in Week 8. That momentum (especially from Cam Ward) taken with Coach Saleh's lofty post-bye goals creates a mixture for excitement when Jacksonville comes to town.

Trade Ridley, fuel Ward, and open the door for a real statement after the week off. We'll see if the Titans' brass shares a similar sentiment in two days' time.