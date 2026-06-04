Mitchell Trubisky Being Underrated in Backup QB Rankings as Will Levis, Hendon Hooker Disappoint

The Tennessee Titans will have a new backup quarterback once again in 2025. Last year, journeyman Brandon Allen was the backup to Cam Ward. However, the team clearly felt like an upgrade was needed, so Mitchell Trubisky was added in free agency.

Trubisky is a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears who has had some high points in his career, even earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. Trubisky's inconsistency led to him losing his starting spot, and he's been on a couple of different teams since then.

However, while Trubisky didn't pan out as a full-time starter, he's a perfectly serviceable backup. Apparently not everybody is sold on Trubisky, though, and I actually think he's being slightly underrated at this point.

Trubisky Lower Than Expected in Backup QB Rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky avoids New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor and gets a pass off during first half action against the Jets at home in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano recently ranked all 32 projected backup quarterbacks for 2026. Manzano has Trubisky all the way down at No. 22. This puts Trubisky behind quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater, Trey Lance, and Shedeur Sanders.

Regarding Trubusky, Manzano offered the following:

Trubisky has found a new home after spending the past two years in Buffalo. He didn’t see much action as Josh Allen’s backup, but what Trubisky provides away from the field might be more valuable for the Titans and Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.



Trubisky, the 2017 No. 2 pick of the Bears, knows what it’s like for a prominent young quarterback to have the pressure of delivering fast results. His past experiences can assist Ward on and off the field. Trubisky already has a connection with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from when the two worked together in Buffalo in 2021. Trubisky has 57 career starts and also spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, which were sandwiched between the two Buffalo stints. Gilberto Manzano, SI

I don't disagree with anything Manzano said here. The quarterback should be a big help to Cam Ward off the field, and his previous experience in Daboll's offense will only help. It's these reasons I actually think Trubisky should be higher on the list.

Trubisky is not only an experienced starter, but he also has playoff experience. The quarterback started two playoff games for the Bears, so there's no moment that would be too big for Trubisky to step into. Trubisky has also spent the last couple of seasons behind one of the best quarterbacks in football, so I'm sure he picked up a thing or two.

Trubisky actually got into four games for the Bills last season. The veteran wasn't asked to do too much, but he was efficient. Trubisky threw for 313 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not flashy, but just about all you can hope for out of a backup. In total, Trubisky has thrown for 13,028 yards in his career with 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.

I'm not trying to argue that Trubisky should be a starter or anything, I'm just simply making the case that he's better than the No. 22 backup QB. He's also certainly better than the Titans' other backups, which is another story.

Trubisky Clearly Ahead of Levis, Hooker

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Cam Ward (1), Will Levis (8) and Hendon Hooker (16) head for drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trubisky hasn't even been at OTAs, but he's still been a winner. This is due to Will Levis and Hendon Hooker both failing to impress in the veteran's absence.

The last time we saw Levis throwing on the field, he threw multiple interceptions and also had some misfires. Hooker, meanwhile, was just sort of there, and has failed to make many stand out plays this offseason. Trubisky obviously feels confident in his backup role, or else you'd think he'd be battling with the young guys.

I think the Titans are in good hands with Ward and Trubisky. Sure, it would be nice if Levis or Hooker would show something, but hopefully Ward is the only one who even sees the field in 2026.