Titans Quarterbacks: What Fans Need to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The Tennessee Titans seem to have the most important position in sports- the quarterback- figured out. Cam Ward showed plenty of flashes as a rookie in 2025, despite not having much help, and should only be better going forward.

We've seen some good things from Ward already this offseason. With the improved supporting cast, it really does seem like the sky is the limit for this offense. But what about the other quarterbacks on the roster? Today, let's go over some information about all four passers on the roster and see where we stand at the beginning of June.

Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the successful the Titans are in 2026 is largely going to depend on how good Ward can be. If early returns mean anything, then it seems like we may be in good shape.

Ward showed up to camp noticeably slimmer, reportedly having lost 10 pounds over the offseason. The quarterback also looked healthy throwing the ball following his injury at the end of the 2025 season. New teammates and coaches have been raving about Ward, and he's looked solid throwing the ball at OTAs.

As you've probably seen by now, Ward already appears to have good chemistry with Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate. Don't be surprised if Ward has a full-on breakout in 2026.

Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky was brought in this offseason to be a reliable, veteran backup. The Titans felt like they needed a better backup than Brandon Allen or Will Levis, and it's hard to disagree. Trubisky has plenty of starting experience, including in the postseason, and he's a solid veteran to have behind Ward.

Trubisky hasn't been at OTAs, but neither have several veterans. I think his absence just proves his spot as QB2 is basically set in stone.

Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other than Ward, Will Levis has been talked about the most of these quarterbacks this offseason. There are still plenty of Levis believers, who think the quarterback should be kept around as Ward's backup, or even think Levis could still be a starter one day.

Brian Daboll has been complimentary of Levis, but that could be just trying to drum up his trade value. Levis has had an up-and-down summer so far, with an especially disappointing day last Friday. Trubisky is the clear QB2, and I don't really think Levis has done enough yet to justify the team keeping three quarterbacks.

Hendon Hooker

Finally, we have Hendon Hooker. Hooker is competing with Levis for the QB3 spot, if that even exists. Unfortunately, Hooker has kind of just "been there" this offseason. Hooker and Levis had a perfect opportunity to shine in Trubisky's absence, but neither have done so.

As of now, I don't see Hooker making the team. Of course, if Levis ends up getting traded, it would make sense to keep Hooker as the emergency quarterback. Right now, though, neither Hooker nor Levis have been good enough.