Mitchell Trubisky Shows Why He's the Perfect Backup QB for Cam Ward in 2026

The Tennessee Titans decided they needed to get a more reliable backup quarterback this offseason. Last year, the team went with Brandon Allen, but they clearly wanted a more experienced passer behind Cam Ward.

Enter Mitchell Trubisky. The Titans gave Trubisky a two-year deal to sit behind Ward, and there's reason to believe Trubisky will be an important addition. The quarterback has plenty of starting experience, including in the postseason, and even has a Pro Bowl selection on his resume.

On Thursday, Trubisky spoke with the media and what I heard from the quarterback made me think the Titans definitely signed the right guy. Now, let me explain why I think Trubisky could be the perfect backup quarterback for the Titans.

Trubisky Knows His Role

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) goes through drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Often times, when a former starter is brought in to a team with a young quarterback, some people clamor for the veteran to win the job. People like to assume there's drama in the QB room, when really there isn't.

Well, Trubisky knows he was brought in to be the QB2 and he's perfectly happy with that.

"My job is to come out here and work," Trubisky said. "I know it is a mentor type role, me being in Year 10 and Cam being in Year 2. My job here is to help Cam as much as possible to be the best player he can possibly be. I am happy to be here to support him, and I am definitely willing to help, to be the best teammate I could possibly be and help this franchise win in any way possible."

You would think Trubisky, as a former starter and top pick, would still have that itch to start. However, at this point, the veteran is content with where he's at and the idea of being a mentor doesn't scare him. We've seen other veteran passers be reluctant to mentor, but that's not the case with Trubisky.

It's also worth mentioning that Trubisky has been the most consistent passer on the team so far this summer. With over 13,000 career passing yards, that's not exactly surprising, but it's nice to know the Titans aren't completely hopeless if something were to happen to Ward.

"No-Brainer" to Come to Nashville

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Cam Ward (1), Hendon Hooker (16), Mitchell Trubisky (10) and Will Levis (8) head for the next drill during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's always nice when players WANT to sign with your team and don't just do so because it's the only option. Trubisky made it known on Thursday that he only considered a return to Buffalo or the Titans. His familiarity with Brian Daboll and Shea Tienery were huge contributing factors to his decision.

"Super pumped (to be here)," Trubisky said. "I had so much fun with (Daboll and Tierney) back in Buffalo a few years ago. When I had an opportunity to come back with them, it was pretty much a no-brainer. Coming here, working with Cam, working with Dabes and Shea, it has been a lot of fun so far, getting back in the offense. It's a great scheme."

The vibes are clearly high in the quarterback room, which can only be a good thing for Trubisky. Another important factor to consider- Trubisky, like Ward, was a top pick, and he knows how it feels to have those high expectations place on you. There's no question Trubisky can help Ward progress and reach his full potential.