Identifying the Games That Could Define Titans' 2026 Season

After a 3-14 season in 2025, 2026 is a pivotal year for the Titans. With new pieces throughout the roster and fresh leadership under Robert Saleh, Tennessee has a chance to get back on track thanks in part to one of the NFL's easier schedules. The Titans enter the season with the league's eighth-easiest slate based on their opponents' 2025 winning percentage (.476), but which games will have the biggest impact on the team's success?

AFC South Matchups

First and foremost, all six AFC South games will be crucial.

The Texans look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders after a 12-5 season, while the Jaguars captured the division with a 13-4 record of their own. The Colts add another challenge to the AFC South as Daniel Jones attempts to return from a torn Achilles and lead Indianapolis back into playoff contention.

Even with six division games looming, three matchups stand out as particularly important to Tennessee's 2026 campaign. The Titans are still in a growth phase, but victories in these contests could elevate them from a rebuilding team to a legitimate playoff contender.

Week 1: vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the season's most anticipated games arrives immediately in Week 1.

The headline storyline is obvious: Robert Saleh faces the organization that fired him less than two years ago. Beyond the coaching matchup, there are plenty of intriguing storylines on the field.

Former Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee has already taken shots at his former team on social media, including a cryptic Instagram story about the matchup, and T'Vondre Sweat has made comments as well. Speaking of Sweat, the game will also provide the first real look at the results of February's Sweat-Jermaine Johnson swap.

Starting fast will be important for a young Titans team searching for confidence. Tennessee hasn't won a season opener since 2020, and while both teams expect to be improved from last year's 3-14 finishes, this is a very winnable game for the Titans.

Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) walks off the field at half time against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Titans-Ravens always feels significant given the postseason history between the franchises. This year's meeting carries even more intrigue as Tennessee faces their former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry for the first time.

Baltimore will once again enter the season with playoff aspirations despite a disappointing 8-9 campaign in 2025, making this one of Tennessee's toughest early tests.

The timing of the matchup is what makes it so important. Sandwiched between games against the Giants and Eagles and followed by division contests against Houston and Indianapolis, Week 4 could be the difference between a strong start and a sub .500 record entering a pivotal stretch.

The Ravens' offense remains difficult to contain with Henry and Lamar Jackson leading the way, making this an excellent measuring stick for Saleh's defense. A victory would instantly raise expectations for Tennessee and provide evidence that its rebuilt defensive front can compete with the NFL's elite offenses.

Week 14: at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) tries to avoid being sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm not the first person to point it out, but Week 14 in Detroit feels like a defining moment in Tennessee's season.

One common theme among all three games on this list is elite rushing attacks. The Titans will deal with Breece Hall in Week 1, Derrick Henry in Week 4, and then face perhaps the most explosive back of the group in Jahmyr Gibbs.

The challenge doesn't stop there. Veteran quarterback Jared Goff is surrounded by elite weapons, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Detroit remains one of the NFL's most complete teams, making this a difficult matchup on paper.

What makes the game so important is where it falls on the schedule. Before traveling to Detroit, Tennessee will have played eight of its first 12 games against teams that finished below .500 in 2025. If the Titans take advantage of those opportunities, there's a realistic path to entering Week 14 firmly in the AFC Wild Card race.

It may be Tennessee's toughest game of the season, but it could also offer the biggest reward.

A Big Year for Tennessee

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a massive season for the Titans.

New additions are trying to prove themselves in a different environment, while Saleh is looking to establish himself as a successful NFL head coach. Simply being in the playoff conversation entering December would represent meaningful progress for the franchise, and the schedule provides an opportunity to make that happen.

Every AFC South matchup will carry major importance, and there are plenty of other challenging games on the slate. Still, contests against the Jets, Ravens, and Lions could go a long way toward determining the trajectory of Year 1 in the Saleh era.