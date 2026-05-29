Titans Mailbag 2.0: QB2, Offensive Line Competition, and More

The Tennessee Titans are well underway with OTAs, so training camp later this summer is the last thing we have to get through before we see football again. We've learned quite a bit about the Titans this offseason, but fans still have plenty of questions.

Today, let's do another Titans Mailbag here on Titans On SI. Last time, I answered questions about breakout players, a possible Will Levis trade, and more. This time, we'll tackle some different topics, and hopefully you'll learn something new. Let's get to it!

is there a chance will levis is qb2 over mitch?? I personally would prefer levis , I think he can give you the same of not more than mitch. especially given mitch hasnt had to really play meaningful minutes the past few years.. I really thought levis wouldve been traded by now — Kobe Finna Allen (@ChampagneKobe1) May 28, 2026

A: I don't think there's a scenario where Will Levis is QB2 over Mitchell Trubisky, unless Trubisky gets hurt. Trubisky is a very solid backup with plenty of starting experience, and he signed a nice deal to come in and mentor Cam Ward. I do understand your point about Levis possibly having a higher ceiling than Trubisky, but he also has a lower floor. As for a trade, I just don't think there's been much interest. Perhaps that changes before Week 1, but either way, I don't see Levis being QB2.

How do you think the defensive line rotation will go with the guys they have this upcoming season? We know Robert Saleh likes to keep his d-lineman fresh, who do you think will be the biggest breakout player in that rotation? — Ballin (@BallinFFB) May 28, 2026

A: I think this defensive line is the deepest group on the team. As you mentioned, Robert Saleh rotates his defensive linemen frequently, so I expect several players to contribute here. Keep an eye on Jordan Elliott. Elliott has played under Saleh before, and he's played everything from nose tackle to defensive end.

Who leads the team in sacks this year? — The 1796 (@The1796) May 28, 2026

A: I think several people could contend for the sack crown this season. Jeffery Simmons is always up there as one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, and John Franklin-Myers is similar. I would love to say Keldric Faulk, but I think there will be a learning curve for him. I'll go with Jermaine Johnson, who had his best pro season under Saleh with the New York Jets.

Biggest concern on defense ? Off ball LB or secondary depth ? — FlyinRyan (@RyanH1796) May 29, 2026

A: Yeah, I think the biggest defensive concern is the secondary depth. I love the starters at corner and safety, but the backups leave a lot to be desired. At nickel, the Titans essentially have no backup plan for Marcus Harris. At safety, Tony Adams is legitimately the only backup with any experience of note.

Which potential throwback would you like to see the Titans wear about 10 years down the road?



The Oilers?

The 99s?

Or the Navy King Henry Era? — The Power Hour (@thepowerhour615) May 28, 2026

A: This is a fun one because I love throwback uniforms. For the Titans in 10 years, I don't see the Oilers uniforms being worn due to the recent rebrand. Instead, I'd prefer for the team to wear the pre-2018 home uniforms. We didn't love these at the time, but after the 2018 redesign, people rightfully see these in a better light now.

Prediction, who starts the year at C and RG and who ends the year starting at C and RG? — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) May 28, 2026

A: I really like this question because it implies the interior offensive line will undergo changes throughout the year. I think Austin Schlottmann starts the season at center, and Jackson Slater starts at right guard. For now, I'll predict Pat Coogan to take over at center sometime during the season, and I think Slater will impress enough to keep the right guard job. Fernando Carmona may get some playing time at either spot as well.

How is Cam Ward adjusting to the playbook in year 2 — The Touchdown with Doug Smith (@TouchdownDoug) May 28, 2026

A: Everything I've seen and heard indicates that Cam Ward is handling this offseason perfectly. We know Ward has lost some weight and looks healthier. Also, new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have heaped praise upon Ward, and new wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson went so far as to say he already loves Ward. The young passer has thrown the ball well in OTAs and looks to have good chemistry with his new receivers already.

Will there be a titans fan caravan in the state of Tennessee ? — Jeff Watson (@jeffdwatson2) May 29, 2026

A: The Titans fan caravans were always fun when I was younger. For those who don't know, the Titans would have select players and coaches travel throughout Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky and do meet-and-greets with fans. I haven't heard about any plans for a caravan this year, but this front office has done a great job of interacting with the community and I anticipate a few events for fans before the season.

What vibes are you sensing from the Titans these days? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) May 28, 2026

A: Ed, the vibes I'm sensing from the Titans these days is incredibly positive. Make no mistake, the team and everyone involved knows they're still a little ways away from contention. However, the vibes are high, the players and coaches like each other, and there's a real belief in what's being built. This is probably the highest the vibes have been since 2021, at least.

Question from @TheTitanSector on X: With the offseason additions of Daboll, Robinson, and Tate, couple with the FA investment made on the defensive side of the ball, is Season 2 a make-or-break year for Cam Ward? Does he need to have a similar sophomore "bump" that we've seen from the likes of Burrow, Lamar, Allen, to call this season a success?

A: I wouldn't say it's a "make-or-break" year for Cam Ward, because that seems to imply he didn't meet expectations in 2025. I know the team as a whole was terrible last year, but I actually think Ward did about as well as you could have possibly expected with what he had to work with. I do get your point though- Ward needs to take that next step now that he has better weapons, and I agree. I think Ward's development is more important than the team's final record.