Brian Daboll Is Right Hire For Titans

The Tennessee Titans are ending their offensive coordinator search by hiring former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Adding Daboll is the biggest hire for Robert Saleh's staff so far and it sets the tone for how the Titans will operate moving forward. While Daboll struggled as the head coach of the Giants, he thrived as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, helping Josh Allen and the team reach the AFC championship.

Daboll brings a winning mindset to the Titans, which is why he is a perfect hire for the team.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Daboll Hire Should Help Titans Tremendously

Brian Daboll has a quarter of a century of experience in the NFL. He started off as a defensive assistant for the New England Patriots the same year Tom Brady got there and moved to the offensive side in 2002. He bounced around at the end of the decade to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns where he became the offensive coordinator for the first time in his career. After two seasons in Cleveland, he went to the Miami Dolphins.

After a year with the Dolphins, he went to the Kansas City Chiefs for a year in the same capacity, but the coaching staff was fired after the 2012 campaign, which led him back to Bill Belichick's staff with the Patriots.

Daboll helped the Pats win another two Super Bowls as the tight ends coach before he gave it another go in college with Alabama as their offensive coordinator. After winning a national championship there with Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, the Bills brought him back to the NFL as their offensive coordinator.

Daboll was very successful with the Bills, which helped him land his first NFL head coaching gig with the Giants in 2022. After four seasons with the team, things didn't work out for him, which led to his firing. However, that doesn't mean he cannot be a great offensive coordinator.

Daboll has the pedigree that the Titans are looking for. He knows how to win and the Titans need a taste of that winning culture again in order to get back to where they want to be.

The only downside of the hire is that Daboll and Saleh have yet to work with one another, but it's clear they feel some desire to work together to help turn around the Titans after two three-win seasons in a row.

