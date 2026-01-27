Titans Add Robert Saleh Connection to Coaching Staff

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh has just taken over in his role, but is busy finding like-minded people for his staff next season.

Saleh went with someone that he has great experience in Aaron Whitecotton, who will take over as the Titans' defensive line coach and run game coordinator, according to Paul Kuharsky .

Whitecotton spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive line coach and now joins Saleh in his second head coaching stint in a new role and a promotion.

The Titans requested an interview with Whitecotton, who also interviewed for the Cowboys' defensive coordinator job and got a top defensive coach for an important first season under Saleh.

Whitecotton Coaching Background, Saleh Relationship

Whitecotton spent last season in his role with the Cowboys and had success, with his unit finishing second in the NFL with 73 quarterback hits.

He worked with the likes of defensive tackles in Quinnen Williams, a Pro Bowler, and Osa Odighizuwa, plus defensive ends in Dante Fowler Jr. and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Whitecotton previously worked with Saleh during his four seasons as head coach with the New York Jets from 2021-24.

Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams was with Whitecotton in New York, with three Pro Bowl honors from 2022-24 and a First Team All-Pro honor in 2022.

The Jets had success defensively under Saleh and Whitecotton, ranking fourth in total yards allowed in 2022 (311.1) and third in 2023 (292.3). New York also allowed the least passing yards allowed per game (178.9), opponent yards allowed per play (4.7), total yards per game (301.7) and sixth in rushing yards allowed per play (4.1) during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Whitecotton also worked with Saleh with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16, working as an assistant to the defensive staff from 2013-15 and then as an assistant defensive line coach in 2016, while Saleh was the linebackers coach.

Saleh and Whitecotton were also together with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, with Saleh as the defensive coordinator and Whitecotton was still an assistant defensive line coach, before they both joined the Jets.

Whitecotton also spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, 2017-19, working as an administrative assistant to the head coach in 2017 then again as an assistant defensive line coach in 2018 and 2019.

He also worked as a defensive coordinator, linebackers and defensive line coach for seven seasons at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C. from 2005-11, plus as a defensive assistant at New Mexico State in 2012.

Whitecotton will now work with a Titans defensive line that could use some improvement, but also has All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons.

