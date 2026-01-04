Cam Ward Injury Hurts Titans in Loss to Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are finishing the season in the loss column with a 41-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium.

The Titans scored a touchdown on their opening drive with Cam Ward running the ball in from seven yards out, but a shoulder injury knocked him out for the rest of the game, ending his season. Brandon Allen took over at quarterback, but he was unable to get much going for the Titans' offense.

The Jaguars offense tore it up, scoring seven times against a Titans defense that couldn't get anything going.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Titans Blown Out by Jaguars to End Season

The scoring onslaught started when Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington caught a 23-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter.

The Jags increased their lead in the second quarter with a seven-yard touchdown to tight end Brenton Strange, a 58-yard pick-six from cornerback Antonio Johnson and a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Quinton Morris. The Jags then flexed their muscles as the clock expired for the first half when Cam Little easily knocked down a 67-yard field goal with room to spare.

In the second half, the scoring from Jacksonville eased up a bit with just another Little field goal in the third quarter and a five-yard rushing touchdown from rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten.

The loss puts the Titans at 3-14 for the season, which is the exact same record as they had a year ago when they had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It doesn't appear that the team made much progress, but Ward does look like a quarterback that the team could build around for the future.

The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan in Week 6 and the team will immediately begin the process of interviewing potential replacements in the next couple of weeks.

The Titans learned this season that they have a long way to go to get to where they want to be, but they can walk away knowing Ward was a valuable pick at No. 1 overall and they can build around him moving forward.

The Titans might have hoped for a bit more this season, but they will go into the offseason with a blank canvas, which might be the most optimism the team has had since it selected Ward with the lucrative No. 1 overall pick back in April of last year.

