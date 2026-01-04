Titans Rookie TE Among Inactives vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are playing one last game in the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

The Titans have the chance to play spoiler against the Jags as they try to capture an AFC South title, but a few players won't have the opportunity to make an impact on the field.

Here's a look at the players that have been ruled as inactive for the game between the Titans and Jaguars.

TE Gunnar Helm

Helm is dealing with a toe injury that has held him out of practice throughout the week. Therefore, his rookie season is officially over. The fourth-round pick out of Texas finished the season with 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a chance to earn the starting job for the 2026 campaign if Chig Okonkwo does not return to the team.

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

OLB Arden Key

Key sat out of practice with a hip injury this week, and it is not in the cards for him to play against the Jaguars. Key finished the season with 22 tackles and four sacks in what could be his final season with the Titans as he approaches free agency this spring.

There is potential for the Titans to bring Key back, but a few decisions have to be made before that even happens.

DB Amani Hooker

Hooker was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report with an ankle and toe injury. His seventh season with the Titans is officially over. Hooker finished the season with 81 tackles and his first career sack in 16 appearances with the team.

He should be back in 2026 after signing a three-year extension earlier in the season.

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson remains on the inactive list as the season comes to a close. He has been inactive in most weeks of his rookie season, so there is reason to believe this could be his last game with the Titans.

It remains to be seen if Crenshaw-Dickson will be part of the team's plans moving forward.

OL Garrett Dellinger

The same can be said for Dellinger, who is also on the sidelines once again. Dellinger was claimed off waivers by the Titans after he was released by the Cleveland Browns back in December, but never made an appearance for Tennessee this season.

OL Drew Moss

Like Dellinger, Moss was claimed off waivers earlier this season, but did not make an appearance for the Titans on the field.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!