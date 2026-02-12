Titans AFC South Odds Are Rough

Having wrapped up their first winless season in the AFC South (in wider franchise history) in more than 40 years, the Tennessee Titans have essentially come to define the lower ranks of a division that, for the most part, isn't even necessarily elite.

Even so, with Robert Saleh taking over at head coach and Cam Ward leading the team under center, the future looks abnormally bright for Titans football. On top of Saleh boldly promising fans a Super Bowl, the roster seems to have finally arrived at a workable point after a years-long wait as the front office attempted numerous rebuilds. Titans fans would be right to have some hope.

Yet, until Saleh translates the potential energy and excitement around his regime into a kinetic, on-field product, the expectations outside of Nashville don't appear to be changing anytime soon. For now. Tennessee is still the worst team in their division.

Seen as the Lowest Suitors

In a recent set of odds from Draft Kings, the Titans are by far and away seen as the lowest suitors in the AFC South Division. At +750 to bring the title back to Nashville, Tennessee trails the Indianapolis Colts (+350), Jacksonville Jaguars (+180), and Houston Texans (+160).

Put plainly, in spite of the Titans hiring Saleh, subsequently overhauling their staff and, expectedly, making a splash in the 2026 NFL Draft, belief in the franchise hasn't been bolstered to any notable degree.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, Saleh has his work cut out for him, at least in the eyes of national onlookers. Most of what he's able to manage from the top-down early on will come down to the success he has this offseason.

Coming Down to the Offseason

The obvious point of emphasis for Tennessee lies in their fourth overall selection in the aforementioned draft - lately rumored to be leaning defense - but with the most cap space in the league to pull from, Saleh and his staff are slated to fill additional roster holes that way, too.

As frustrating as it can be for Titans fans to sort of "touch down" into reality after spending some time in the sky with a new hire, the most important goal remains firmly untouched; that is, of course, winning football games.

If nothing else, Saleh and Tennessee are in the perfect position to prove countless people wrong. That alone could be enough fuel for an underdog Titans team to turn the corner.