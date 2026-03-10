Titans' Free Agency Paves Path to Drafting Jeremiyah Love

Of course, the vast focus of any team in free agency, especially from their given flock of dedicated fans, is on who is brought in and how those players will immediately impact the roster as it currently stands. With the Tennessee Titans specifically, who hauled in nine new players on the first day of the cycle, that's a widespread and natural question.

Yet, signings (at such a high rate, no less) are also bound to change a roster, and decisions, in the months to come as well. Through Tennessee's rebuilding lens, their string of additions and inked contracts looks to shake the foundations of next month's NFL Draft.

Focus in on the Titans' selection at fourth overall. What was initially seen as a defensive pick has, in recent weeks, shifted to the offensive side of the ball. Now, through free agency, Tennessee has checked another dozen boxes, leaving one obvious problem and solution. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love appears to be the lone answer.

Love is the Lone Answer

In free agency, the Titans added a receiver to accompany Cam Ward in Brian Daboll's offense (check), three corners to bolster their secondary (check), a defensive end to assist Jeffery Simmons in torturing opposing offenses (check), and even two offensive linemen to secure the aforementioned Ward against defenders of the same sort. Check, and check again.

The immediate instinct of Titans fans may be to point to the defensive edge, but with the traded-for inclusion of Jermaine Johnson, even that spot looks at least marginally less important now.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The backfield, however, remains untouched, and thus unaddressed. Not only has Love been rumored as a favorite prospect of the Titans for weeks already - with the murmurs culminating in an official, post-combine visit for the prospect - but the team's free agency trends seem to pave the way for his eventual selection in the draft.

Paving the Way

Not only is Tennessee's backfield weak as-is, and will be even more so if Tony Pollard gets moved or released, but the offense remains without a big-name playmakers aside from Ward.

Robinson has all the tools to be an uber-reliable pass-catcher well worth his weighty contract, but even he hasn't exhibited the sort of explosive nature that teams look for in long-term franchise needle-movers.

Love has all the intangibles to serve Tennessee in the way that Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have served the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, respectively. As a talent-first selection brought in on the sole basis of their undeniable talent, and that alone. Not only did his combine metrics match, if not exceed those aforementioned star backs, but his recent 18-touchdown effort with the Fighting Irish speaks for itself and then some.

In Love, the Titans could have a running mate to pair with Ward as the team pushes towards a new, hopefully winning, identity.

It's a dream selection, and one that Tennessee's front office appears to have purposefully made room for.

