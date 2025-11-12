Goals for Second Half of Cam Ward’s Rookie Season With Titans
Little of an optimistic note can be made of the Tennessee Titans 2025-26 season up to this point. At 1-8, Tennessee’s team has struggled to show improvement despite the roster’s overhaul this past offseason, outlined by the addition of a handful of playmaking rookies on either side of the ball.
Impactful Factors
Then again, when a head coach is fired six games into just his second season (and two games after a desperate play-calling change on offense), it’s hard for a team to keep in-tact any form of identity that they had prior to such a change. In the case of the Brian Callahan tenure specifically, using “identity” to describe what the Titans did have would be a difficult case to make.
Going forward, finding that identity is the only way that Tennessee can create a solid base to build upon under whichever coach is handed the keys next. Among a sea of unreliable assets and on-and-off veterans (for the most part), the Titans must look to their rookies to find form and, eventually, a long-term rhythm.
While multiple guys will have to play and play well, the weight ultimately seems to fall on Cam Ward under center.
Room to Improve
Up to the midseason stop, Ward has seemingly endured a slow decline. After not throwing an interception through the first two games of his inaugural campaign, Ward has since overcome his own scoring statistics with picks alone, not to mention his proclivity to lose the ball when his offensive line allows pressure; which, unfortunately for the rookie, is much more often than not.
Yet in spite of his struggles — especially those that have unfairly been compared to last season’s project signal caller in Will Levis, an entirely different issue — much of Ward’s shortcomings can be pinned in good faith on extreme factors, such as his league-worst offensive line.
In lieu of a larger goal, like making the playoffs, if the rookie QB can find a way to even out his touchdown-turnover numbers and forge an especial connection with the fellow rookie receivers that will likely remain next season, fans may have a positive takeaway from his first year after all.
For Ward, the pressure should be off for the time being. Given the time to develop and draw the necessary lines that will stay true even under a new coach, Titans fans may have one lone good to pull out of the wreckage of yet another subpar season.
