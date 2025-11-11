Titans HC Names Area for Improvement in Bye Week
Against multiple warning signs and the general expectations of the football populace, the Tennessee Titans, in spite of their own abysmal state, appear to be continuously fighting for on-field improvement. Where many teams may cut their losses and turn back the clock for a coming season, under interim head coach Mike McCoy, the Titans at least appear to be digging their heels into the turf and working to find ways to win football games.
Off-Week Analysis
During the team's break due to a (merciful) bye this past week, the aforementioned McCoy spent the extra clock finding ways to make his team better, highlighting weaknesses — both individually and overall — that a little extra work may help to fix.
Specifically, the HC made a point about the team's inefficiency on third down thus far, limiting their scoring prowess and leading to an inability to retain momentum on that side of the football. For a Titans team that has fallen short in game after game due to their below-subpar offense, in which the defense has been mostly serviceable, finding ways to move the ball on-end is necessary if they want to add to what is a league-low win column.
"We have to be better on third down offensively," McCoy said, noting one of the team's cardinal struggles. "You talk about scoring more points and doing things, but when you are in the high 20s in third down conversion rate, it is tough to score a lot of points. You have to sustain drives."
Of the team's overall state and early week runs, McCoy continued, "Had a great practice today... Everyone is in a great mindset right now, moving forward."
The Titans Moving Forward
In reiterating a brand of "business as usual" language, McCoy only seems to be reiterating the team's ongoing state of affairs despite their especially bad state in the record book. While this may drive fans who'd rather the franchise pick a side crazy, the steely mindset may bode well for the team's young talent.
Specifically for rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his additional cast of first-year cohorts, playing on a weekly competitive basis in the face of steep adversity could present the only real possibility for the group to develop on a roster that will likely change under the next hired HC.
Until that decision is made, any uptick in production for those players is welcome; whether or not the team improves now, their rookies will likely define the Titans moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!