Titans Cap Space Implies Imminent Roster Changes
An integral part of yearly trade deadline conversations around the NFL is an involved team's outlook given their seasonal progress up to that point. For the 1-8 Tennessee Titans, it's all about what comes after right now, because right now is about as unbearable as it gets for a fanbase that has long been in wait for success.
In addition to moving a key defensive piece ahead of the deadline, in exchange for some draft capital, the Titans are gearing up for bigger roster additions in the near future with one of the highest salary caps in the entire league.
More Money, Less Problems
The team's timing, even at the expense of a second notch in the win column, couldn't be any better. As frustrating as it is for those aforementioned fans to watch through the process, having a bevy of rookies (mostly on offense) and young talent in place already bodes well for the remaining money still to be spent elsewhere.
Heading towards another rebuild under whatever head coaching candidate is chosen to replace Brian Callahan, the franchise may have to wait until that name is made official to shift any major sand regarding the roster. Even so, taking a look at the numbers, it's hard not to be excited by the outlook.
Veterans on the Move
The Titans will reportedly have $108 million in cap space next year according to OverTheCap's projections, which would situate them with the second most in the NFL. Of course, as mentioned in the post above by Mike Herndon, that isn't even accounting for the team's likelihood to part ways with veteran pieces on either side of the ball, such as Calvin Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed and Tony Pollard, to name the heavy-hitters.
If those guys go, the Titans could be looking at an additional $25-30 million (roughly) on top of the heaping total they've already managed to stack. Put simply, whoever takes the reins in Tennessee will have more than enough resources to put together a team that looks completely different from the one that's struggling now.
Still, for the time being, that's only wishful thinking for a Titans team that just lost their fourth straight game. With or without Brian Callahan at the helm, the franchise's lost state will continue to define them until something of worth is drawn from the wreckage by the next-man-up.
