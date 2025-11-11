Titans HC Gives Advice to Struggling Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans, looking, at this point, for any remotely positive takeaway from their down-and-out season, are coming off what was a much-needed bye week for that very reason. Having lost three straight games after firing former head coach Brian Callahan — and one prior to his dismissal — the team finds themselves with a 1-8 record and, if they can't top the Houston Texans at home this coming weekend, they'll remain winless in the AFC South.
Improving Over Break
For those reasons and many more, the Titans extra seven days off felt like a win within itself. The team, under interim HC Mike McCoy, continued to work during the time to shake their allergy to winning football games, addressing specific issues on either side of the ball.
The team's offense has specifically been dire this season, and much of the blame, whether it should or not, falls on rookie quarterback Cam Ward. At the general midway point of his first season, Ward has turned the ball over more times than he's scored it, ultimately yielding negative results despite the positive flashes he's managed on occasion. Speaking to the media at the start of the team's back-on-track game week, McCoy noted a string of advice for the first overall pick.
"Here are some things you can look at from my perspective," said McCoy, citing multiple key aspects of play on the offensive end, as a former senior assistant for the team, that Ward can work on. "There's a number of things I I talked to him about. … There's constant communication. And the great thing about Cam is he wants to be great, and he wants that input on a daily basis."
Desire to Be Great
Even at Ward's absolute worst on the field, the young QB hasn't once been doubted for his optimism and honesty off the field, in equal parts. He appears to be every bit of the sort of leader that a rebuilding team would want at their core; given a refreshed offensive line and enhanced arsenal of playmaking weapons, he has the potential to flourish into something truly special under center.
For the time being, though, Ward and the rest of his team are stuck in a sort of limbo as the franchise floats along without a tenured leader. Unless the team rallies behind McCoy all the sudden — or his advice to Ward lights an unexpected spark in the signal caller — their current state will likely prevail into the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!