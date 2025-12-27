National Media Finally Buying Into Titans

Nothing has come easy for the Tennessee Titans this season, but they've done everything in their power to string together a few wins to end the 2025 season.

Currently 3-12, the Titans know they need just one more win to surpass their total from a season ago. At one point this year that 3-14 record seemed like a lost cause, but now there's a real chance this team finishes 4-13.

While that doesn't seem like much improvement, it is knowing how well this team has played down the stretch. They've won two of their last three games, and could win two in a row for the first time in years.

Tennessee is set to play the New Orleans Saints in a game that has NFL experts divided. While the Saints are red-hot, the Titans are coming off a convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs that simply cannot be denied.

Three Expert Predict A Titans Victory

It's been quite some time since not one, not two, but three NFL experts believe the Titans will get the job done. This team thrives on being the underdog, but they know they haven't exactly done much to prove people wrong.

Now, everything is beginning to change. After the way they've played these last few weeks, the national media was forced to take notice. Sure, Tennessee vs. New Orleans is a battle of two teams that combine for just eight wins, but that doesn't change the fact this has turned into a massive, can't miss showdown.

NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, Adam Rank, and Marcas Grant all predicted the Titans to take care of business. Wolfe predicted the score will be 23-20 with Rank joining her at 29-26. Grant believes it will be much closer as he eyes a 21-20 final score in Tennessee's favor.

Every Prediction Is Within 12 Points

Other than Grant Gordon and Daniel Jeremiah, every analyst believes this game will be decided by six points or fewer. No one anticiaptes either team to score more than 30 points, but Titans fans haven't forgotten about their offensive masterclass against the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon has the most lopsided prediction as he sees the Saints taking care of business, 26-14. Jeremiah isn't too far behind him with his 24-16 prediction, but the rest are all one-score games. Even though only three of the 10 analysts predicted Tennessee to win, it shows they're doing something right and are slowly winning over the national media.

