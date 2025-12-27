Titans Should Consider Maxx Crosby Trade

Even though he's been battling a knee injury, there's no one as tough as defensive end Maxx Crosby. Tennessee Titans fans were quick to jump on the news of him being shut down by the Las Vegas Raiders as they continue to try and tank for the No. 1 overall pick.

Knowing the New York Giants stood no chance against Crosby, it makes all the sense in the world for the team to use his knee injury as an out. Desperate for that top pick, the Raiders are doing everything in their power to make it happen.

That said, Crosby was far from a fan of the decision. Reports surfaced that he left the team's facility after learning the news that they'd be shutting him down for their final two games.

Both sides have their case, but it's clear the dissention between Crosby and the Raiders has been building for quite some time. If there's a world where they decide to trade the 28-year-old, Tennessee should be all over it.

Titans Have Enough Money And Draft Capital

Maxx Crosby contract is extremely tradable. Only $5M dead on the Raiders side. Inheriting team has $30M guaranteed in 2026, which is no problem. The rest of the contract is just $28M team options.



Both teams incentivized to move on. Gone. pic.twitter.com/Cd6oOTk586 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 26, 2025

With eight draft picks this year and $100+ million in cap space for the 2026 season, the Titans are ready to do some damage in the offseason. While no one wants them to blow all of their money on one player, many have had their eyes on the likes of a reunion with wide receiver AJ Brown.

That still doesn't feel the most realistic, nor does trading for Crosby, but they at least have to give it a shot. One can ony imagine what defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Crosby could do on the field together. Those two would be unstoppable, and Tennessee could use what draft picks they have remaining to bulk up on offense.

Crosby May Want Out Of Las Vegas

Earlier in the week, Maxx Crosby was asked for his thoughts on the topic: "Yeah, I don’t give a sh-- about the pick, to be honest. I don't play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. Being a great leader, being an influence." https://t.co/5xC4TKZYV9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2025

Even if Crosby requests a trade, that doesn't mean the Raiders have to give it to him. Should they oblige, Tennessee has to factor his knee injury into their trade. It would suck to overpay for a guy who isn't healthy and won't ever be 100% again, but Crosby is still quite young and seems to have plenty left in the tank.

Knowing their current situation, there's a chance Tennessee's new head coach could want to make an immediate impact. Bringing in a player like Crosby changes their entire trajectory, and there's no world where this trade does more harm than good.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿