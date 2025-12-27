Titans Pass Rusher Looking to Build On Sack Streak

Having won two of their last three contests, the Tennessee Titans have drawn a wave of positive attention in recent weeks unlike any that they’d enjoyed all year. The (potentially easier) nature of their wins aside, the franchise and its players needed to see a few notches in the victory column; what’s more, the fans did too.

It’s been hard to be anywhere near the Titans as a conglomerate in the last couple of years. Now, despite being just 3-12 overall, things feel as if they’re looking up in the long run. As the team’s run has quickly developed, most every eye has turned to the offense in thanks.

Behind rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his arsenal of similarly young playmakers, Titans-centric have almost all been in relation to that unit. Yet a smaller yet equally valuable story has subtly grown in the shadows.

Holding the Lamp

Second-year EDGE Jaylen Harrell has entered lethal territory for the Titans’ defense, cementing himself as a current cornerstone in a matter of mere games. Tennessee’s offense has the light, but one could argue that quieter playmakers like Harrell hold the lamp.

“I am just trying to take advantage of my opportunities these last few weeks," Harrell said after the Titans’ Christmas Eve practice. "Some opportunities opened up, trading Dre'Mont (Jones) away and Femi (Oladejo) unfortunately being out, so just trying to capitalize on my opportunities and making the best of them.”

Rarely does the loss of multiple playmakers equate to any sort of gain for a group, but in Tennessee’s case, Harrell represents a rare win in that regard. In spite of their multiple subtractions, the EDGE’s extended role has been a major plus.

Tennessee Titans seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Harrell (92) participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Major Plus

“Just playing fast(er), really," Harrell continued. "Just playing fast, doing my job, my 1/11th, and letting plays come to me. Just playing fast, not thinking, and being me.”

Having recorded at least a half-sack in three straight games - and two sacks on back-to-back contests - Harrell’s impact on the Titans defense has more than supplanted their late-season bid for relevancy.

While not yet a household name on the score-stopping side of the ball, playing like this consistently will ensure that such a change won’t take much longer. With the 5-10 New Orleans Saints on deck next, little is left to do in the Titans’ season beyond making individual impressions and working towards wins for morale.

Harrell, with increasing urgency, is making a legitimate case for himself ahead of the franchise's impending rebuild.

