Titans' Cam Ward Outplayed Broncos' Bo Nix vs. Chiefs

While no player ever wants to play on Christmas, the Tennessee Titans were able to sit at home for the three-game slate. A huge NFC North upset led into the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game which almost had an upset of its own.

The Titans embarrased Kansas City last week en route to the third win of rookie quarterback Cam Ward's career. He's not nearly in as comfortable of a position as second year QB Bo Nix, but that doesn't mean he's not able to out-duel him, so to say.

When comparing their numbers, Ward did far better against this Chiefs defense. Fans were trying to discredit the Titans win as it was against a third-string quarterback and a team out of the playoffs, but Kansas City took Denver to the limit and made Nix look extremely unformattable.

Cam Ward's Performance vs. Chiefs Compared to Bo Nix's

A lot of people tried to downplay Cam Ward's performance vs this same KC's defense btw pic.twitter.com/85oPEaqR5U — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 ⚔️ (@MusicCityNick) December 26, 2025

With a head coach like Sean Peyton, it's easy to see why Nix has been as successful as he has. The Broncos are sitting pretty en route to a second straight playoff appearance for the former No. 12 overall pick.

Ward was drafted No. 1 overall, so for that he's held to a different standard. Ward and Nix are in two entirely different situations, but it's worth noting how well Ward played against the Chiefs compared to Nix.

In the end, Ward finished 21/28 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran the ball four times for nine yards which is quite funny as his longest run of the game was for 11 yards.

On the other hand, Nix finished 26/38 for just 182 yards with a touchdown and interception. Sure, he ran the ball nine times for 42 yards with a touchdown, but that doesn't make up for how much Ward carved up the Chiefs defense compared to him.

Cam Ward Is Legit

People are going to continue to discredit Ward as long as the Titans have a losing record, but the former zero-star recruit is indeed Tennessee's franchise quarterback. He has out-played numerous quarterbacks this season, including Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen against the Houston Texans.

Ward isn't going to stop here. He still has two games left to end the year, and then it's off to the races. In his first offseason with the team, he'll have a new head coach that will hopefully use their $100 million to surround him with some new weapons. The sky truly is the limit for Ward, and it's performances like this that prove he's well on his way to being a star in this league.

