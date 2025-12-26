Titans LB Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead Of Saints Matchup

The Tennessee Titans were able to send a pair of players to the Pro Bowl, but linebacker Cedric Gray wasn't one of those two.

Take nothing away from what defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver/kick returner Chimere Dike have done, but Gray has exceeded all expectations.

Even though he's played one fewer game than most of the NFL, he's still seventh with 144 total tackles. Now that he's cleared concussion protocol, he's ready to go back out there and do his thing.

Cedric Gray Discusses Concussion Recovery

No player ever wants to go through a concussion, especially when they're in the midst of a career year. Gray, 23, is having one of the best turnarounds the Titans have seen in ages. He only played seven games last year, but Tennessee is certainly looking back on 2024 and wishing they gave him more playing time.

"Just happy to be back," Gray told reporters after news broke that he cleared concussion protocol. "Sad to miss last week, but it was good to see the boys go out there and get a win."

Gray added, "It definitely got me an extra bye week, personally for myself, so the body definitely feels a lot better."

He also spoke about how the team is going to do everything in their power to carry last week's momentum into this week. For Gray, it's all about developing and learning from mistakes.

Titans Thrilled To Have Gray Back

Cedric Gray cleared concussion protocol and good to go for @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 26, 2025

Gray's 144 tackles are the most on the team and it's not even close. The second-year player has just nine fewer tackles than safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Cody Barton combined. For what it's worth, Hooker is second on the team and Barton is third.

Even with missing last week, Gray is still just 25 tackles shy of the league leading mark set by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Gray missing the Pro Bowl is a crime, to say the least. There's little to no chance he climbs to the top of the leaderboard having missed last week due to a concussion, but no one can take away what he's done this season.

Gray will return against a red-hot New Orleans Saints team. Thankfully for Gray, this game is at Nissan Stadium so he doesn't have to worry about traveling. Ahead of the Titans final home game of the year, the North Carolina graduate will be looking for his ninth double digit tackle game of the season. Keep in mind, he had 10+ in each of his last two.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿